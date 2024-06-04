Rapper Brother Marquis From 2LC Dies At Age 57; Everything To Know About His Legacy

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

A long-time member of 2 Live Crew, Brother Marquis, has passed away. No foul play is suspected. He was known for being a Miami bass sub-genre pioneer. He had been famously featured on Ice T’s Home Invasion album.

Brother Marquis's sudden demise at 57

The rapper passed away on Monday, and the group's official social media accounts confirmed the same. The posts stated that he ‘went to the upper room’. 2 Live Crew’s manager also told the same to TMZ without giving details as to why or how he had passed on.

As per insiders, there was nothing suspicious about his death, and it seemed natural.

Who was Brother Marquis?

Mark D. Ross, whose stage name was Brother Marquis, joined 2 Live Crew in 1986 after they were already known for tracks like Throw the D. Although he was not a founding member, his inclusion made a huge difference in their success throughout the eighties and nineties, alongside Fresh Kid Ice, DJ Mr. Mixx, and Luke Skywalker.

To add on to their raunchy and provocative style, which has been a trademark since then, his lyrics were laced with humor and double meanings.

He appeared on several of their albums, including Banned In The USA, The 2 Live Crew Is What We Are, As Nasty As They Wanna Be, Move Somethin’, and As Nasty as They Wanna Be Part II.

Throughout much of the nineties, most members left 2LC, but Marquis carried on with his music career, forming groups such as 2 Nasty while working with other artists, including Ice-T. Ross, who had been a part of the original version of 99 Problems, the Jay Z remake of which went on to become a chart-topping hit.

He later got back together with some of his old bandmates from 2 Live Crew to make new songs but also put out solo projects.

At the time of his death, Brother Marquis was fifty-seven years old.