Rapper DMX passes away at 50 to a heart attack after being hospitalized for an alleged drug overdose

DMX, whose real name is Earl Simmons, was rushed to the hospital on April 2 after suffering a heart attack. The incident took place at his home at around 11 p.m. Several news reports revealed that the rapper was in critical condition and in a “vegetative state”. The musician also had to go through multiple brain tests and one source even added that he had “little brain activity”. DMX, who was on life support, was deprived of oxygen for nearly 30 minutes. DMX took his last breath on April 9, 2021.

The Grammy-nominated musician has reportedly passed away after suffering “catastrophic cardiac arrest,” according to the hospital in White Plains, New York. According to a statement given by one of DMX’s relatives he died "with his family by his side after being placed on life support for the past few days.” In the past, the rapper had fought a long battle with substance abuse, ever since his teenage years. Murray Richman, his lawyer, could not confirm the reports about the rapper’s overdose.

At the time of the incident, a representative gave a statement to TMZ, “Last night Earl 'DMX' Simmons was rushed to the hospital after collapsing at home. At this time he remains in ICU in critical condition," Further adding how the rapper had been a ‘warrior’ all his life, "Earl has been a warrior his entire life. This situation represents yet another road he must conquer." After the rapper’s demise, several Hollywood celebrities took to their social media handle to pay condolences including LeBron James and Viola Davis.

