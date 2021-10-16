Rapper Eve Cooper expecting first child with husband Maximillion, shows off her baby bump

Rapper Eve and her husband, entrepreneur Maximillion Cooper, are expecting their first child. The Queens actress shared the happy news with pictures of herself caressing her baby belly in an all-black outfit. "Can you believe it @mrgumball3000 we finally get to tell everyone. You all know how long we've been waiting for this blessing," she penned.

Check out her post here:

"We get to meet our lil human February 2022," Eve further captioned her post. However, Cooper, 49, said on his Facebook page after reposting the same pictures, "Very excited to share this news… we have a lil human on the way!" As per PEOPLE, Eve married the British entrepreneur in June 2014 after four years of dating, and she is the stepmother to Cooper's four teenage children from his previous marriage — Lotus, 19, Jagger, 17, Cash, 15, and Mini, 13.

She told PEOPLE in December about adapting to becoming a stepmom and how she felt "fortunate" to have had an immediate family. "It's been now 10 and a half years I've been in their lives and they've been in my life. They've grounded me. In the beginning, when I first met my husband, then-boyfriend, I was like, 'This is never gonna last because you got four kids! How's this gonna work?' " recalled Eve. "But then I met the kids and honestly was like 'Wow, kids are amazing."

Meanwhile, the "Love Is Blind" singer also said that her stepchildren are thrilled to have a renowned rapper in the household. "I'm really lucky because they are very proud of me. It's really sweet," said Eve as per PEOPLE.

ALSO READ:Britney Spears GETS CANDID about post conservatorship life, expresses her fears and concerns