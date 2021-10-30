Rapper Fetty Wap ARRESTED on federal drug charges, due in court today

FBI investigators arrested Fetty Wap at Citi Field in New York on federal drug allegations, as per Rolling Stones. According to a law enforcement source, the rapper, born William Junior Maxwell II, will be arraigned in federal court in Central Islip later today, Oct. 29. The rapper's indictment will stay confidential until his arraignment.

On the same day of the arrest, the Rolling Loud music festival was held nearby, and the rapper was one of six persons charged in the case. However, this isn't the first time Fetty Wap has been detained and charged with a crime. In 2019, he was charged with three charges of violence. He was also charged with DUI in 2017 after being arrested on a New York City roadway.

As per Rolling Stones, The crew was dealing numerous drugs and crimes were being committed while the rapper was famous, the outlet reported. There were no more details concerning the charges available at the time. However, Fetty Wap was slated to play at Citi Field's Rolling Loud music event before his detention. The Trap Queen rapper was set to headline the Thursday night, which also included 50 Cent, Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Durk, and Jack Harlow, among others.

Meanwhile, Fetty Wap is an American rapper, singer, and songwriter who rose to prominence with the release of his 2015 hit Trap Queen. Unfortunately, Twyshon Depew, Maxwell's younger brother, was shot and died in their hometown of Paterson, New Jersey, in October 2020. He also recently made headlines with the untimely loss of his 4-year-old daughter, Lauren Maxwell, earlier this year.

