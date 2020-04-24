Rapper Fred the Godson dies at 35 after losing his battle to the deadly Coronavirus

Well-known rapper Fred The Godson has lost his battle to COVID-19 and left for his heavenly abode aged 35 years. Read on to know more updates.

In a shocking state of events, Fred the Godson who is considered one of the most promising rappers of current times has passed away after losing his battle to Coronavirus. The Bronx rapper had revealed about being on a ventilator a few days back on April 6, 2020. But no one could have possibly imagined that the budding artist would leave for his heavenly abode so soon at a mere age of 35 years because of the deadly COVID-19.

This saddening piece of news has been confirmed by Fred’s close collaborator and friend Jaquae. For the unversed, his real name was Frederick Thomas and he had shared a picture of himself a few days back informing his fans and well-wishers about his struggle with COVID-19. His death is now being mourned by the entire hip-hop community and noted artisans like French Montana, Fat Joe and Nas have offered their condolences after getting to hear the sad news.

As revealed by Fred’s wife LeeAnn Jemmott a few days back, the rapper wasn’t doing well as was told to her by one of the doctors. However, she did add that Fred was showing some positive progress too post being put under the ventilator. The late rapper leaves behind his wife and two children. He had earned critical acclaim for his work and had collaborated with many other noted artists including Pusha T, Meek Mill, Jay Pharaoh, and Diddy.

May his departed soul rest in peace!

