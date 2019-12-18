Rapper Gucci Mane to release his album ‘East Atlanta Santa 3’on THIS date; Find Out

Rapper Gucci Mane has announced that he will soon release his album ‘East Atlanta Santa 3’. Read on for more details

This Holiday season, Gucci Mane has a surprise planned for his fans. The American rapper has announced that the fourth installment in his holiday-themed series will arrive this Friday, December 20. He revealed the release date and cover art of his upcoming project in an Instagram post. “New Album this Friday #EastAtlantaSanta3 12/20 He Returns,” he wrote alongside a picture featuring an illustration of the rapper dressed as a shirtless Santa Claus.

East Atlanta Santa 3 is the follow-up to 2016’s The Return of East Atlanta Santa, which ended up debuting at No. 16 on the Billboard Top 200 chart. Before that, the rapper released East Atlanta Santa 2: The Night Guwop Stole X-Mas in 2015 and East Atlanta Santa in 2014. The upcoming album will be Gucci’s third album of the year following Delusions of Grandeur, which came out in June and Woptober II dropped in October 2019.

All pumped up about his new music, the rapper celebrated the upcoming release by hitting the streets at SantaCon in New York over the weekend donning a Santa hat, shades, a red turtleneck paired a white fur coat. He even posted the video on his Instagram feed, “Strolling NYC! All the Girls Gangster,” he wrote in the caption. In the clip, Gucci can be seen happily walking through the streets of NYC, greeting and clicking selfies with his excited fans.

