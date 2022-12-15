Rapper Gunna released from jail after pleading guilty in YSL case; 5 points to know

Gunna, the renowned Atlanta rapper has been released from jail on December 14, Wednesday, after pleading guilty to a charge in the RICO act case filed against him, and a few of his associates. The rapper, whose real name is Sergio Kitchens, and fellow Atlanta group member Young Thug aka Jeffrey Williams, are said to be a part of a gang named Young Slime Life aka YSL. According to the prosecution, YSL members have been allegedly involved in violent criminal activities in the city for many years now. For the unversed, the case against YSL is based on Georgia's state law, which is derived from the federal RICO statute, which is established to target the mafia, drug cartels, and other established forms of organised crime. The YSL RICO case made headlines, as it considered the lyrics in the band's songs as a major evidence of their crimes.

Here we present 5 points to know about Rapper Gunna and the YSL case. Have a look... 1. Gunna's lawyers release statement According to the statement released by Gunna's lawyers, the rapper has maintained that he has not been cooperating with the prosecutors. "I have chosen to end my own RICO case with an Alford plea and end my personal ordeal by publicly acknowledging my association with YSL. The Alford plea, in my case, is the entry of a guilty plea to the one charge against me, and it is in my best interest. At the same time, it is also maintaining my innocence toward the same charge," reads Gunna's official statement. 2. The Plea deal sentence According to the plea deal sentence, Gunna was sentenced to five years, with one year to serve in the prison. This time has been moderated to time served, and the balance was suspended.