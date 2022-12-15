Rapper Gunna released from jail after pleading guilty in YSL case; 5 points to know
Atlanta rapper Guna has been released from jail after pleading guilty to a charge in the violation of RICO act case filed against him, and a few other associates.
Gunna, the renowned Atlanta rapper has been released from jail on December 14, Wednesday, after pleading guilty to a charge in the RICO act case filed against him, and a few of his associates. The rapper, whose real name is Sergio Kitchens, and fellow Atlanta group member Young Thug aka Jeffrey Williams, are said to be a part of a gang named Young Slime Life aka YSL. According to the prosecution, YSL members have been allegedly involved in violent criminal activities in the city for many years now.
For the unversed, the case against YSL is based on Georgia's state law, which is derived from the federal RICO statute, which is established to target the mafia, drug cartels, and other established forms of organised crime. The YSL RICO case made headlines, as it considered the lyrics in the band's songs as a major evidence of their crimes.
Here we present 5 points to know about Rapper Gunna and the YSL case. Have a look...
1. Gunna's lawyers release statement
According to the statement released by Gunna's lawyers, the rapper has maintained that he has not been cooperating with the prosecutors. "I have chosen to end my own RICO case with an Alford plea and end my personal ordeal by publicly acknowledging my association with YSL. The Alford plea, in my case, is the entry of a guilty plea to the one charge against me, and it is in my best interest. At the same time, it is also maintaining my innocence toward the same charge," reads Gunna's official statement.
2. The Plea deal sentence
According to the plea deal sentence, Gunna was sentenced to five years, with one year to serve in the prison. This time has been moderated to time served, and the balance was suspended.
3. The 'Community Service' clause
According to the Plea Deal sentence, Gunna will also need to complete 500 hours of community service. The rapper is expected to spend 350 hours of the sentence period, speaking to youngsters in the community, regarding the dangers involved with gangs and gang violence. Rapper Gunna's sentence will be terminated after he completes his service period.
4. Gunna confirms he is not working in any way to convict Young Thug and others
In his official statement which was released through his lawyers, Gunna has also made it clear that he is in no way associated with the prosecution, to convict Young Thug and others involved in the RICO act violation case. "While I have agreed to be truthful, I want to make it clear that I have not made any statements, have not been interviewed, have not cooperated, have not agreed to testify or be a witness for or against any party in the case and have absolutely no intention of being involved in the trial process in any way," reads his statement.
Hopelessly in love with Indian cinema, Akhila grew up watching Malayalam and Tamil films and those are still her first l... Read more