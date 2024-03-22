Rapper Kanye West Posts NSFW Pic Of Wife Bianca Censori As She’s Covered In Lace

Kanye West and Bianca Censori have been embroiled in continuous controversies since they became a couple. Censori's provocative antics in Paris and Kim Kardashian's public cautions have fueled media uproar. Despite the tumult, Censori remains West's muse. In a recent Instagram post, West shared a peculiar video featuring Censori reclining on an oversized bed, further amplifying public intrigue surrounding their relationship.

Kanye West share NSFW pic of Bianca Censori

Bianca Censori, Kanye West's muse, became the subject of intrigue when the rapper shared a peculiar Instagram video on Thursday. The clip featured Censori lounging on an oversized bed, clad in a white all-lace strapless bodysuit and high heels. While Censori posed with one leg bent, her face remained hidden behind her phone as she scrolled through it. Although West was not visible in the frame, his presence could be heard in the background, breathing from behind the camera. Meanwhile, fans speculated about the significance of the uncaptioned video, with some noting similarities to West's 2016 Famous music video set.

Bianca Censori’s cryptic dress up

Bianca Censori has been making headlines for her bold fashion choices, recently spotted in a sheer long-sleeve top and booty shorts at the Cheesecake Factory in West Hollywood. Prior to that, she drew attention for being photographed without underwear, using her phone to cover herself.

As her outfits become increasingly provocative, reports suggest her father, Leo Censori, is concerned and wants to have a conversation with Kanye West about how he presents Bianca to the public. An insider revealed to Daily Mail, “Bianca’s father Leo wants to have a proper sit down with Kanye and ask him what the hell he is thinking when he parades Bianca around like a trashy naked trophy pony.”

The source added, “He wants to ask Kanye what he would do if his daughters North, or Chicago, were seen in public half-naked in outfits encouraged by their husbands. He knows that there is no way in hell that Kanye would allow this for his daughters so it makes no sense why he would encourage this for his own wife.”

In January, Bianca’s friend and loved ones expressed similar concerns about West’ treatment towards her, equipping the couple’s relationship pushed her away from her loved ones. The source said, “He is pushing her nakedness all over his own [Instagram account] so that he can control her narrative. It is disturbing, and by shutting her off from the world he is causing her to become more and more isolated. She is wearing what he wants, going where he wants and doing what he wants because she really has no other choice. She went from being his designer to his wife, which is unfortunately, not a paid position. She’s trapped.”

Kanye West and Bianca Censori got married in December 2022.

