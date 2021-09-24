Rapper Kash Doll ANNOUNCES pregnancy; Reveals she is 'overwhelmed with joy': See POST

In an Instagram post on Thursday, Kash Doll announced she is expecting her first child. The rapper made the momentous news to her 5.7 million fans by posting beautiful pregnancy photos. 'The Lord just keep on blessing me!' captioned the hitmaker, who will also make her television debut tonight on STARZ's BMF series from 50 Cent.

Kash continued: "Look it’s a baby in there and today it’s the bmf premiere I’m so overwhelmed with joy #divineorder #Godstiming." The Detroit native posed in a series of artistic pictures with a transparent scarf, revealing her baby belly and her wavy black hair flowing down. On the social networking site, rapper Fat Joe, social media sensation Chyna Willis, comedian Billionaire B, and RHOA's Marlo Hampton congratulated the musical talent, who has previously worked with Big Sean, Iggy Azalea, and Lil Wayne. Though she has not revealed the identity of her child's father, she has lately been connected to fellow rapper Tracy T.

However, in terms of her participation on BMF, 50 Cent spoke to Hip Hop DX in March about it, as per Daily Mail. "We even have Kash Doll on BMF ... you’d be surprised at how many artists want to jump into the film side of it," he said. "A lot of them put themselves on tape for the characters." 50 Cent continued as per Daily Mail, "They got the sides and read it until they were comfortable then performed it on tape and sent it in.'We went through them and tried to sort out the right combination by putting all of the actors together."

Meanwhile, BMF will premiere on Starz.

Check out Kash Doll’s pregnancy announcement post

