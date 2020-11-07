Rapper King Von SHOT to death outside a nightclub in Atlanta; Six people hurt from the shootout, three dead?

According to reports via TMZ, rapper King Von has died after being shot outside a nightclub in Atlanta. 3 people died in the shootout while 6 were injured.

Rapper King Von is dead after being shot during a confrontation outside a nightclub in Atlanta. The 26-year-old music artist was involved in a deadly shootout on early Friday morning (November 6) after two groups of men exchanged gunfire during an argument. Off-duty Atlanta police officers were working at the club, the Monaco Hookah Lounge, and they opened fire as well. TMZ reports that six people were shot and three of them, including King Von, died from their wounds.

The shooting is being investigated by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Atlanta Police Homicide. No police officers were injured. King Von was best known for his song Crazy Story and he was signed to Lil Durk‘s label. Just days ago, he released the video for his song The Code, which has already been viewed 3.5 million times on YouTube.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.

