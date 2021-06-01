Rapper Lil Loaded passes away at 20 after posting cryptic message; Star said he’s ready to enter God’s kingdom

In shocking news, TMZ just confirmed that rapper Lil Loaded has passed away following a cryptic post on Instagram. More on his untimely passing below.

Content Warning: This article includes references to suicide.

TMZ just confirmed that Rapper Lil Loaded has unfortunately passed away at the young age of 20. The singer’s lawyer Ashkan Mehryari confirmed the news to the tabloid and said: “Sadly, Mr Robertson passed away earlier today as a result of a reported suicide,” but an official cause of death has not been released at this time. The coroner did confirm to the site that Dashawn Robertson, which is his real name, passed away in Dallas County in Texas.

The rap star’s passing comes in the wake of a cryptic social media post he posted last week. “Dear most high, please forgive me for my shortcomings and all of the times I’ve fell short of making you proud,” he posted. “I ask for entrance into your kingdom thru all of my mistakes. I know you love all your children, and I’m ready for my heart and soul to join you.”

Lil Loaded was known for viral track 6locc 6a6ym, which received over 29 million views on YouTube and was certified gold by the Recording Industry Association of America. His follow-up song, Gang Unit, was an even bigger hit with over 39 million YouTube views. He said he had the "dopest fanbase on Earth" in an Instagram post, responding to the certification. Lil Loaded has previously said he grew up listening to Michael Jackson and also drew inspiration from artists such as Lil Wayne, Snoop Dogg and The Game.

If you need support or know someone who is struggling, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

