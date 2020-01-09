Rapper Mac Miller's family announce posthumous album 'Circles'; thank fans for their unconditional support

At the time of his death, Miller was in the middle of recording an album. The rapper's family took to his Instagram account on Thursday to announce the new posthumous album titled 'Circles'.

After more than a year of American rapper Mac Miller passing away, his family have revealed that they will now be releasing a new album by the artist. In September 2018, Mac Miller was found unresponsive in his Studio City home and eventually passed away due to drug overdose. At the time of his death, Miller was in the middle of recording an album. The rapper's family took to his Instagram account on Thursday to announce the new posthumous album titled 'Circles'.

The statement read, "Here we are. The act of having to write this at all feels surreal. At the time of his passing, Malcolm was well into the process of recording his companion album to 'Swimming,' entitled 'Circles'. This is a complicated process that has no right answer. No clear path. We simply know that it was important to Malcolm for the world to hear it."

They added that the album's producer dedicated himself to the project and made sure to finish it. "After his passing, Jon dedicated himself to finishing Circles based on his time and conversations with Malcolm. We are so grateful to Jon and to those who gave their best to the difficult and emotional task of putting out this body of work," the statement read.

The family added, “This is a complicated process that has no right answer. No clear path. We simply know that it was important to Malcolm for the world to hear it." Mac Miller's album will be out on January 17 and his family concluded by saying, "We hope you take the time to listen. The look on his face when everyone was listening said it all."

Take a look at Mac Miller's family statement below:

Read More