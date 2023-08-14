Rapper Magoo dies at 50; 5 things to know about the 'All Y'all' singer

American rapper Magoo passed away last night on August 13, 2023, at 50. The 90s popular rapper left a mark on the music world with his unique hip-hop music. Also known as Melvin Barcliff, Magoo was known for his collaboration with Timbaland to form the musical duo of Timbaland and Magoo. The news of his demise was made public by R&B artist Digital Black (Benjamin Bush) of Dru Hill and Playa in an Instagram post. Since then, a lot of the fans have come forward, expressing their grief about the sad passing of the musician. Here is everything to know about the rapper, his achievements, career, and early life.

Who was Magoo?

Magoo, born Melvin Barcliff on July 12, 1973, in Norfolk, Virginia, was a talented American rapper. Growing up, he developed a passion for music and eventually crossed paths with producer Timbaland. Their collaboration resulted in hits like Up Jumps da Boogie and Luv 2 Luv U. Magoo's smooth style and witty lyricism made him a memorable presence in '90s hip-hop. Despite a relatively limited solo career, his contributions to Timbaland's projects and appearances on tracks with Aaliyah and others cemented his place in music history.

5 things to know about Magoo

Member of SBI

SBI is not the title for any federal agency. This was the first group that Magoo was a part of. The title stands for Surrounded by Idiots. This was the group where he first met Tim Mosley, who would go on to become his long-term partner.

Formed Timbaland and Magoo

His most popular work continues to come from the duo band named Timbaland and Magoo. Tim Mosley and Melvin released some of the best singles of time including All Y'all.

Rich musical background

The little information that is around about his personal life suggests that Magoo was born in a small neighborhood of Norfolk. This region was rich in music and culture. And this is where he picked up his musical foundation.

Unique lyrical approach

While the music created by the duo was loved and widely heard, it was especially the style of singing lyrics that attracted a lot of people toward Magoo.

Loved a common life

In an interview with You Know I Got Soul, Barcliff once said that he did not enjoy the life of a celebrity. He had always enjoyed the life that he lived before becoming a celebrity.