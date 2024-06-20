Rapper Remy Ma’s Son Arrested And Convicted With First-Degree Murder For 2021 Shooting

Trigger Warning: This article includes mentions of death and murder

Remy Ma’s son, Jayson Scott, has been convicted of murder and was detained on Tuesday, June 18, along with his partner in crime, Richard Swygert. Scott was arrested on the grounds of multiple first offence charges, including first-degree murder.

Rapper Remy Ma’s son Jayson’s arrest details

Jayson Scott, 23, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder for the gruesome 2021 shooting of Darius Guillebeaux, confirmed by Page Six. The convict was detained on Tuesday on the grounds of first-degree murder, second-degree murder, criminal possession of a weapon, and reckless endangerment.

Meanwhile, Scott’s partner Swygert, 22, was convicted of first-degree murder, first-degree reckless endangerment, and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon. The outlet tried to reach out to the Lean Back rapper and NYPD to comment on the matter, but there’s been no response.

What is the Darius Guillebeaux shootout?

In 2021, Guillebeaux was killed with multiple gunshots on the head and chest by two men in Queens, NY. According to cops' statement to Page Six, two men opened fire at 148th St. and Rockaway Blvd. in South Jamaica.

Guillebeaux, 47, succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital. He was a former convict who served three years in state prison for drug dealing and robbery and was released in 2017.

Advertisement

Remy Ma, born Reminisce Kioni, had Scott back in 2000, and the mother-son duo have rarely been spotted together or on social media. All The Way Up rapper was also missing from Scott’s baby shower party in 2019, which might indicate a strained relationship.

The mother-son duo had a heart-to-heart conversation in 2016 on an episode of the reality show Love and Hip Hop before she walked down the aisle to marry rapper Papoose. “I’m very, very proud of you and I love the bond that we’re creating. I feel like we’re getting back to where we was before I went away for that long, long period of time,” Remy told her son at the time.

The rapper is also mom to daughter Reminisce, 5, whom she shares with Papoose.