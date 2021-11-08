Rapper Roddy Ricch announces he will donate his Astroworld performance earnings to victims' families

After the terrible tragedy that killed 8 concertgoers at Travis Scott's performance during the Astroworld festival due to crowd surge, several artists have been sending their thoughts and prayers to the families of the victims. In an even more thoughtful gesture, rapper Roddy Ricch has announced that he will be donating his earnings from the festival to the families of those who lost their loved ones.

Ricch taking to Instagram asked the families of the victims who lost their lives during Astroworld tragedy to reach out to him. The rapper in his Instagram story wrote, "I’ll be donating my net compensation to the families of this incident #Pray4Houston."

Roddy was among several artists who were among the performers at the Astroworld festival including SZA, Lil Baby, Don Toliver, Toro Y Moi and Master P. The tragic incident took place on Friday during Travis Scott's closing act when a stampede occurred causing the death of 8 and injuring over 300 attendees. The performance took place at NRG Park where at least 50,000 people were among the attendees.

Other artists who mourned the tragic incident included SZA who had performed at the event before Travis and expressed her shock over the event saying, "Speechless about last night I’m actually in shock n don’t even know what to say .. just praying for everyone in Houston especially the families of those that lost their lives."

In his statement, Scott maintained that he is in touch with Houston Police Department who have opened an investigation relating to the incident. Two lawsuits have also been filed against Scott by injured concertgoers.

