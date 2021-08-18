Rapper Silento indicted on four charges in cousin's murder case

Richard Hawk, 23, who goes by the stage name Silento, has been charged with the murder of a family member. In February 2021, the “Watch Me Whip/Nae Nae” rapper was arrested for the murder of his cousin. A grand jury indicted him on four charges: malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a weapon while committing a crime.

According to TMZ, police discovered Hawk's cousin, Frederick Rooks, on the street in the early morning hours of January 21, bleeding profusely from gunshot wounds to the face and legs. Rooks died at the site as a result of his injuries, and DeKalb County police investigators connected Hawk to the murder. “Today, Ricky Hawk, 23, was arrested for the murder of his cousin Frederick Rooks, 34. On January 21, the DeKalb County Police Department investigated Rooks’ death after he was found shot on Deep Shoals Circle. Hawk is in the DeKalb County Jail charged with Murder. #WeAreDKPD,” the police department tweeted at the time as per Just Jared.

Interestingly, prior to the crime, Silento was also detained in September 2020 after a domestic quarrel. He was arrested and accused of inflicting corporal harm on a spouse or cohabitant, but he was later released. He was detained again the next day after storming into a random home with a hatchet, claiming to be searching for his girlfriend. No one was hurt in the house. However, according to Silento's representatives, he has been dealing with mental health problems for a long time.

Meanwhile, the rapper is currently being held without bond.

