Rapper Sukihana deletes Twitter as YK Osiris forcing her to kiss video goes viral

Rapper Sukihana has been making headlines ever since the video of YK Osiris forcing her to kiss is going viral. The rapper looked visibly uncomfortable with the kiss in the video and even tried to dodge it. Following the viral video, Sukihana has decided to delete her Twitter account. Before deleting, she posted a couple of tweets. Here is everything to know about the same.

Rapper Sukihana deletes Twitter

On Wednesday, Sukihana decided to delete her Twitter account after she has been trending because of the video. Before deleting her account, she shared two Twitter posts, expressing her present state of mind.

In one post she wrote, “I drink to hide that I'm very sensitive. I feel things more than the average person. I stopped drinking yesterday but today I've been crying all day. I asked God to strengthen me and use me to help others and order my steps in his word. I just want to go away for a while.”

Before deleting the account, in her last post, the rapper tweeted, “I am hurt and I am scared to stand up for myself.”

Rapper Sukihana and YK Osiris viral video

The viral video was from the basketball game at The Crew League which was held over the weekend. Sukihana started to flirt with YK Osiris, who took things a notch further and started massaging her on the shoulders. Sukihana's shock turned into an uncomfortable one when Osiris tried to kiss her on the lips. She turned her face away but Osiris grabbed her face and went for another kiss. Sukihana looked visibly uncomfortable during this moment. Some fans accused YK Osiris of sexual assault.

One fan tweeted, “this is so weird…just cause a female act a certain way online doesn’t give you the right to just walk up to them and SA them…especially after you can clearly see that she isn’t interested.” Another one added, “Lock this nigga up!!! He gotta go!! This is not his first time doing this if he would pull this shut in a room full of people.” Fans even slammed other people present who didn’t help Sukihana to get out of this uncomfortable situation.

