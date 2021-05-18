Rapper T.I. and wife Tameka Harris under investigation in LA for allegedly drugging, sexually assaulting women

LAPD has reportedly launched an investigation into sexual assault allegations against rapper T.I. and his wife Tameka Harris.

The Los Angeles Police Department has launched an investigation into rapper T.I. and his wife, singer Tameka Harris after two women filed police reports alleging they were drugged and sexually assaulted by the couple according to a report in US Today. It has been reported that one of the reports was filed with LAPD and the other with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. In March, an attorney representing 11 alleged victims accused T.I. and his wife of crimes including sexual abuse, kidnapping, intimidation and harassment.

A statement released to USA Today on March 1 by Attorney Tyrone Blackburn, representing the accusers read as, "These criminal allegations span over 15 years of methodical, sadistic abuse against women in various venues throughout the country." As per Deadline, an active investigation has been now been launched by LAPD for Clifford Harris aka T. I.

The rapper's lawyer Steve Sadow has released a statement relating to the LAPD investigation claims saying, "The Harrises have not spoken to or been contacted by the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), the Las Vegas Police Department (LVPD) or, indeed, any member of law enforcement from any other jurisdiction in the country", via Deadline.

As per reports, the LAPD report consists of the account of an accuser alleging the couple drugged and sexually assaulted her in 2005. Another woman has also filed a report with Las Vegas Police Department detailing a similar incident.

Earlier this year, the production of T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle, the VH1 reality show starring the couple was suspended in light of the abuse allegations.

