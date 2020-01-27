Rapper Tyler, the Creator reflects on first Grammys win: Feels like rap nomination was a backhanded compliment

Rapper Tyler, the Creator won his first Grammy and shook the Internet with his performance. An excited Tyler got his emotional mum up on stage and thanked her for raising him.

There were tons of first at Grammys 2020 which took place in the Staples Centre. While some made history, others charmed us with their performances. Rapper Tyler, the Creator won his first Grammy and shook the Internet with his performance. An excited Tyler got his emotional mum up on stage and thanked her for raising him. The rapper also reflected on his win while addressing the media.

Tyler said, "I’m half and half on it. On one side, I’m very grateful that what I made could be acknowledged in a world like this, but also, it sucks that whenever we — and I mean guys that look like me — do anything that’s genre-bending or that’s anything, they always put it in a rap or urban category, which is — I don’t like that ‘urban’ word. That’s just a politically correct way to say the n-word to me."

Tyler, who won the Grammys for his album IGOR, added, "When I hear that, I think ‘why can’t we just be in pop?’ Half of me feels like the rap nomination was a backhanded compliment. Like, oh, my little cousin wants to play the game, let’s give him the unplugged controller so he can shut up and feel good about it. That’s what it felt like a bit. Another half of me is very grateful that the art that I made can be acknowledged on a level like this, when I don’t do the radio stuff. I’m not playing to Target, I’m in a whole different world than what a lot of people here listen to."

