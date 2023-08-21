Rapper Young Capone dies at 35 after going missing for a month; 5 things to know about him

Young Capone, also known as Dopeboy Ra and RaRa, passed away at the age of 35. The rapper, a protege of Jermaine Dupri, was declared deceased on Wednesday, Aug. 16, by his publicist, Aleesha Carter, six weeks after he was reported missing after being last seen in Chicago.

She captioned the post, "It's with a sad heart that I'm even sharing this. We always made magic when we strategically put out projects. Young Capone, aka Dopeboy Ra, aka Rara, was one of my first hip-hop and rap clients, and I can't believe I just found out about his untimely death! A friend, a client, and just massive in East Atlanta. This is not an easy piece to write. Rest in peace, RIP."

There has been rising worry about the Atlanta-based rapper's mental health. It is unknown if he resurfaced before his death. Here’s everything you need to know about the rapper:

Here are 5 things to know about rapper Young Capone:

Young Capone was born in

Young Capone was born in 1987 in Atlanta, Georgia, in the United States.

What is the full name of Young Capone?

Young Capone was born Rodriguez Smith; later, he changed his name to Dopeboy Ra. His supporters referred to him as Dopeboy Ra or RaRa.

When did Young Capone start rapping?

Yong Capone's debut song, I'm Hot, featuring Daz Dillinger, was released in 2005 and was included on Jermaine Dupri's compilation CD, Young, Fly, and Flashy. Meanwhile, Nitti produced his second single, What It Is.

Young Capone's Hip-Hop Career

Smith, an East Atlanta native, rose to prominence in the city's underground hip-hop scene during the mid-2000s. Before assuming the stage moniker Dopeboy Ra, he released two mixtapes: Look Who's Back in 2010 and Paper and Politics in 2011.

Later in his career, he temporarily joined T.I. 's Grand Hustle Music Group and appeared on their 2017 album We Want Smoke. Smith was seen as having big talent and no cap by Young Dro. They wrote the song Friends together. After quitting the business, Smith continued to work as an independent artist. His most recent album, SlumMade 2.0, was released in December 2022.

How did young Capone die?

The cause of death remains unknown. However, this news comes after the rapper went missing for a month. He was last seen in Chicago.

Disclaimer: Trigger warning mentions of death and going missing. If you know someone who has experienced something similar, and is currently going through depression or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.

