Rapper Yung Miami comes out as 'Bisexual'; Says she wants to 'smash' Megan Thee Stallion

Yung Miami appeared on The Jason Lee Show on Wednesday, where she revealed she is bisexual. The rapper played a game of “Smash and Pass.” When asked about Megan Thee Stallion, she admitted that she’d like to smash her. The rapper also opened up about her relationship with rapper Diddy during the interview.

When Yung Miami appeared on The Jason Lee show, she made two major revelations that shocked everyone. The rapper was asked to play a game of ‘Smash and Pass,’ where her fellow rapper Megan Thee Stallion’s name was mentioned. Yung Miami was asked if she’d “Smash and Pass” Megan Thee Stallion. The rapper quickly answered without hesitation, saying she’d “smash all day and tomorrow."

She continued, "She really can, like, put me up and throw down." Jason asked her if she had ever been with a woman "sexually" before. The 29-year-old rapper revealed, "Sexually, I've been with a woman before, I love it." She confirmed that she identifies as bisexual, saying, "Yeah, I always say that. I really do like girls.” Although, the rapper added, “I don't wanna be in a relationship with a girl."

‘Smash and Pass’ is a game where the player decides if the mentioned name is sexually desirable to them or if they’d make a pass.

Yung Miami and Diddy

Yung Miami also opened up about her relationship with her 53-year-old rapper Diddy. She said, "When you live in your truth and you vibe, how you vibe with who you vibing with, I don't give a fuck what people think.” When Jason asked her to clarify what she meant by “vibing,” she answered, "He doin' him, and I'm doin' me. When we together, we together."

Diddy and Yung Miami walked the 2023 Met Gala red carpet together recently. There, the 53-year-old rapper spoke about their relationship. Speaking with La La Anthony, he said "We definitely go together real bad." The rapper added, "She's my date for the night, she's incredible. We don't put titles on it. Everybody wants us to put a title on it. We don't put titles on it."

The two have officially been dating since June 2022.

