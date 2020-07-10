Rappers Kid Cudi and Eminem team up as the duo drops new song The Adventures of Moon Man & Slim Shady

Kid Cudi and Eminem have teamed up for a new song, The Adventures of Moon Man and Slim Shady, which just dropped on Friday at midnight. Kid Cudi’s daughter, Vada, announced the collaboration via Twitter days prior to the drop.

Kid Cudi, 36, took a break from bankrolling quarantine films starring Zendaya to release a new song with none other than The Real Slim Shady singer Eminem, 47. Cudi and Eminem’s collaboration: The Adventures of Moon Man & Slim Shady dropped at midnight on Friday, July 10. Although the title suggests equal billing between the two rappers, technically it’s a Kid Cudi song featuring Eminem, and it sounds like it.

Cudi takes the first half of the song, before Eminem takes the back half, much of which he dedicates to coronavirus safety precaution. “Don't wanna wear a mask and they’re just scoffing/And that’s how you end up catching the shit off’ em,” raps Eminem about life in the times of COVID-19. “I just used the same basket as you shopping/Now I’m in a f****n’ casket from you coughin.’”

Before this drop, just a few days ago, Kid‘s daughter, Vada, 10, announced that her dad and Eminem had teamed up on a new song. “Hi! It’s Vada, I’m here to say that my daddy’s new single, ‘The Adventures of Moon Man and Slim Shady,’ is coming on Friday! Check it out!” Vada said in a video Kid posted on Twitter.

Kid is currently working on his upcoming seventh studio album Entergalactic, which is expected to be released next summer.

