Raquel Leviss, Vanderpump Rules fame officially changes Instagram username to Rachel amid Tom Sandoval block; DEETS inside

Raquel Leviss has now changed her Instagram username. Fans may recognize her as Raquel, but her real name is Rachel Leviss. The Vanderpump Rules fame had changed her name to her birth name. Her family has always named her Rachel, whereas her friends have always called her Raquel. But now Leviss has permanently changed her name back to the maiden name that her family had given her; this comes after she blocked Tom Sandoval on Instagram. She changed her username on Instagram, as reported by Page Six.

Raquel Leviss officially changed her username to Rachel

Alum of Vanderpump Rules Rachel Leviss has made a significant adjustment to her Instagram account in the midst of her Tom Sandoval block. Since leaving the Arizona mental health hospital, the Vanderpump Rules fame has been working to rebuild her life. She is now taking another step toward reclaiming who she believes she is. After spending three months in a mental health facility, the reality star decided to take this step.

As reported by Page Six, both @rachelleviss and Rachel Leviss have been added to the former Vanderpump Rules star's Instagram page. Leviss updated her profile name in August; however, her username at the time was still @raquelleviss. Now she also changed her bio to "Healing Era."

Meanwhile, in August, Leviss removed all images of her former Vanderpump Rules co-stars from her Instagram and modified her bio to say, "Becoming a better person... one day at a time."

Rachel Leviss blocked Tom Sandoval on Instagram

The adultery scandal involving Tom and Rachel got out in March, while Sandoval was in a nine-year relationship with Ariana Maddix. Since then, the two have split up, and the status of Leviss and Sandoval’s relationship has remained unknown. Season 11 of Vanderpump Rules is almost here, and production has already begun. This season, Ariana and Tom will appear on the show, but Rachel Leviss will not.

Levis had shared a video prior to her birthday on Instagram with the caption, "I’ve been dreaming of such a place." Sandoval then commented on this post and wished her a happy birthday. Leviss turned 29 on September 12, 2023. Her current relationship status with Tom Sandoval was revealed to fans that day, on Leviss' Instagram account when she announced that she had blocked him in a now-deleted Instagram story.

