Raquel Welch passes away at 82: Here’s everything you need to know about The Three Musketeers star’s demise

Raquel Welch, the renowned American actress who is best known for her performances in some popular films including Three Musketeers and Fantastic Voyage, passed away. As per the reports, the 82-year-old breathed her last on February 15, Wednesday following a brief illness. According to the official statement released by her manager, Raquel Welch "passed away peacefully early this morning after a brief illness." However, the statement has not revealed any further details on her illness or death. "Her career spanned over 50 years starring in over 30 films and 50 television series and appearances. The Golden Globe winner, in more recent years, was involved in a very successful line of wigs. Raquel leaves behind her two children, son Damon Welch and her daughter Tahnee Welch," reads the official statement revealed by Welch's manager.

Raquel Welch's illustrious career The senior American actress, who rose to fame with her performance as the cavewoman in the 1966-released film One Million Years BC, earned immense popularity for her appearance in the deer-skin printed bikini in the film. She started her career as a theatre actor after she joined the San Diego State College on an art scholarship. She later joined a local San Diego television station as a weather presenter. She continued using her first James Welch's surname even after separating from him.

In her illustrious career that spanned over five decades, Raquel Welch has appeared in over more than 30 movies and 50 television shows. The senior actress won a Golden Globe award for her performance in the 1974-released film The Three Musketeers. Some of her most popular performances include her role as the love interest of Frank Sinatra's character in the 1968 film Lady in Cement. She played the titular transgender heroine in the 1970 movie Myra Breckenridge. Later, she delivered a Golden Globe-nominated performance in the 1987 TV drama Right to Die. When Raquel Welch opened up about her sex symbol image The actress, who opened up about her image as a sex symbol in an earlier interview, stated that she was not brought up to be a sex symbol, nor was it in her nature to be one. "The fact that I became one is probably the loveliest, most glamorous, and fortunate misunderstanding," she remarked.

ALSO READ: Alec Baldwin’s Rust to resume shooting with new changes following Halyna Hutchins death; DEETS here