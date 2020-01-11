Rare Music Video: Selena Gomez is the epitome of a gorgeous feverish dream and proves why she is so 'rare'

Selena Gomez's album Rare is finally out for the world to consume and the 27-year-old singer simultaneously released the music video of the title song from the album. Check out Rare MV below.

Selena Gomez is currently on cloud nine as her album Rare is finally out for the world to consume. Before the album release, Selena had teased her millions and millions of fans with winter hits like Lose You To Love Me and Look At Her Now, which is a part of the tracklist for Rare. Gomez had also confessed that the upcoming album was inspired by her past struggles as well as falling in love with herself. Now, Selenators are going to be more excited as their idol has shared the music video for the title song, Rare.

In the trippy music video for Rare, Selena feels like the epitome of a feverish dream surrounded by bubbles, butterflies and fairy dust. Dressed in gorgeous fairytale-inspired outfits, we see Gomez switch from a forest to a swimming pool to a retro bedroom setup. The vibe of the music video is very expressive, even without a basic storyline as the 27-year-old singer lets the lyrics do all the talking. It's an MV that's going to make Selenators very happy.

Meanwhile, during a conversation with Spotify, Selena revealed the reason why she named her album Rare. "Rare to me is such a special word and if there's anything I can do for women and men, it's to tell them that they're valued and that they're rare and that they're important. That's what it means to me."

