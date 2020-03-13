Raveena Tandon SLAMS American media for wrongly referring to Prince Charles’ namaste as ‘prayer like gesture’

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Raveena Tandon slammed an American news channel for wrongly referring to Prince Charles’ namaste as ‘prayer like gesture’. Read on to know more.

Prince Charles made headlines after he was seen ditching hand-shakes for Namaste to limit human contact amid the ongoing Coronavirus crisis. Earlier this week, while attending the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey, Charles was seen greeting everyone in the room with his hands folded and the pictures instantly went viral. This came days after actor Anupam Kher posted a video on social media advising people to opt Namaste over handshakes. But it seems like the American media did not get the memo.

slammed ABC News for failing to recognise the gesture for what it was and wrongly referring to it as ‘prayer like gesture’. Tweeting a video of Prince Charles greeting people with Namaste, ABC wrote, “Prince Charles offered a handshake before quickly changing his mind and instead greeting guests at the Prince’s Trust Awards with a prayer-like gesture to avoid contact amid coronavirus concern.” Reacting to this goof-up, Raveena retweeted the post and wrote, “It’s a “Namaste”. Do some homework @ABC.”

In addition to Anupam, and Jonas also urged people to use the traditional way of greeting instead of shaking hands amid COVID-19. Reportedly, in India, the Union Health Ministry has confirmed 74 coronavirus cases so far. According to WHO, more than 4,600 people have died and over 126,000 have been infected by coronavirus globally, Al Jazeera reported. The most alarming figures are coming from Italy where the death toll from an outbreak of coronavirus has jumped in the last 24 hours by 189 to 1,016.

