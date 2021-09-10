Raven Symone REVEALS why she didn’t want her namesake Disney character to be a lesbian

​​Raven-Symone recently opened up about why she didn’t want her namesake Disney character to be a lesbian on the show. While making an appearance on the Pride podcast, the 35-year-old actress revealed that Disney Channel execs did ask her if she was interested in having her character--Raven Baxter, identify as a lesbian in the reboot, but Raven declined the offer at the time.

Explaining her decision, Raven said: “You know what, there was a conversation before the series started and I was asked the question, ‘Would you like Raven Baxter to be a lesbian?’ And I said, no. I said no. And the reason I said no wasn’t because I wasn’t proud of who I was, or I didn’t want to represent the LGBTQ+ community in any way. It was because Raven Baxter is Raven Baxter is Raven Baxter.”

Reflecting on her decision, Raven added: “There was no reason for me to change the human that she was in order to fit the actress that played her. And Raven Baxter is a character that I was proud to play, even if she is straight, cisgender, I don’t mind. Let her have her moment. She was divorced though, and I had no worries about saying, ‘No boyfriends.’”

If you didn’t know, Raven came out as a lesbian in 2013 after the legalization of same-sex marriage. Disney premiered the Raven’s Home reboot in 2017. In the reboot, Raven is a divorced single mom raising her kids with BFF Chelsea (Anneliese van der Pol) in a shared home in Chicago.

