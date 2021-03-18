Ray Fisher is mighty IMPRESSED by Indian band Voctronica's 'acapella' tribute to Justice League Snyder Cut

Voctronica, India's first all-vocal ensemble, have given a befitting 'acapella' tribute to Justice League Snyder Cut which left Ray Fisher, Ray Porter and the movie's official Twitter handle with a hearty smile.

We're literally minutes away from finally getting to consume Zack Snyder's magnanimous version of Justice League, which has been a long time coming. In what promises to be a four-hour extravaganza, a lot of loose ends from the 2017 version will be tied up to give us a grittier take on the coming together of the beloved DC's mightiest superheroes.

Speaking of Justice League Snyder Cut, Voctronica, who is India's first all-vocal ensemble paid a befitting 'acapella' tribute to the DCEU (DC Extended Universe) film. The Indian band interlaced Justice League animated series' theme into their own fan-made trailer of Zack Snyder's Justice League. Voctronica comprises of Avinash Tewari, Aditi Ramesh, Nagesh Reddy, Warsha Easwar, Arjun Nair and Clyde Rodrigues. Giving his seal of approval to Voctronica's tribute is none other than Ray Fisher, who plays Cyborg in the DCEU movie. "This just made me smile from ear to ear Thank you, @voctronica! Fantastic work #SnyderCut," the 33-year-old actor praised the band.

Ray Potter, who plays the villainous Darkseid in the Justice League Snyder Cut, replied to the tribute as well with a simple and sweet, "Wonderful." Moreover, Synder Cut's official Twitter handle also shared their appreciation for the video with a, "Very cool. #SnyderCut".

Watch Voctronica's 'acapella' tribute for Zack Snyder's Justice League as well as Ray Fisher, Ray Porter and Snyder Cut's official Twitter handle's reactions to it below:

This just made me smile from ear to ear Thank you, @voctronica! Fantastic work#SnyderCut https://t.co/23jDtEwMph — Ray Fisher (@ray8fisher) March 16, 2021

Wonderful — Ray Prter (@Ray__Porter) March 16, 2021

We're loving the Indian twist to Justice League Snyder Cut!

