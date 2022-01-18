Ray Fisher REACTS to Joss Whedon's comments on the Justice League cast; Calls them 'lies and buffoonery'

Ray Fisher, popularly known for his role as Cyborg in Zack Snyder's Justice League, has reacted to Joss Whedon's criticisms through a tweet. As Whedon's addressed abuse allegations against him by some of the cast members, he also put his comments on the same which didn't sit right with Fisher.

For those unversed, after Snyder left the 2017 Justice League movie midway due to a family tragedy, and creative issues with the studio, Whedon was brought in for reshoots. However, last year, Snyder completed his version of the movie and released it in March 2021, after receiving immense support from fans and the original cast including Gal Gadot and Ben Affleck. Zack Snyder's Justice League was arguably very different from Whedon's version. With this development, Fisher became more vocal about the mismanagement that went on with Whedon in the Director's chair.

In the new tweet, Fisher said opened up on Whedon's interview comments about the Justice League cast, tweeting that rather than replying to "all of the lies and buffoonery" he would instead be more into celebrating the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. as January 17 marks the observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day in the USA. Take a look at Ray Fisher's tweet below:

In his new interview, while speaking about making changes to Fisher's Cyborg, he dismissed those claims calling Fisher a poor performer and concluded with "we're talking about a bad actor in both senses." He even dismissed the claims about threatening Gal Gadot to end her career stating that the actress must have misunderstood what Whedon meant to say due to English not being her first language and his own use of "flowery" language.

