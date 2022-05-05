Ray J CLAIMS Kim Kardashian & Kris Jenner lied about the tape leak: It’s always been a deal

The chapter is not yet finished. After Kim Kardashian shut down nearly a 20-year long scandal of her life in her reality series The Kardashians, Ray J has surfaced back again and claimed that the storyline in the series was not the complete truth. In a new interview with Daily Mail, via Page Six, Ray J addressed the issue of his and Kim Kardashian's leaked tape.

During the chat, Ray J claimed that the whole leak was an arrangement between Kim, Kris Jenner and himself. He alleged, "I’ve never leaked anything. I have never leaked a sex tape in my life. It has never been a leak." The singer went on and further claimed, "It’s always been a deal and a partnership between Kris Jenner and Kim and me, and we’ve always been partners since the beginning of this thing." The 41-year-old singer continued and revealed that he encouraged the KKW mogul to release the tape after witnessing how Paris Hilton's fame skyrocketed following her tape with Rick Salomon got leaked.

Meanwhile, Ray J also detailed an alleged deal between Kris and Vivid Entertainment while he claimed that Kim gave the tape to her mom who then sent it to the entertainment company while he and Kim signed a supposed contract for a total of 3 tapes, among which only the one from their Cabo vacation was made public. For those unversed, Ray J and the KUWTK alum were in a relationship from 2003 to 2006.

The singer explained, "I’ve sat in the shadows for over 14 years allowing the Kardashians to use my name, to abuse my name, make billions of dollars over a decade-and-a-half talking about a topic I’ve never really spoken about." He also claimed that he has never had a tape in his possession ever. Ray J remarked, "For the remainder of my life, I’m going to live in my truth and not in the lie that’s been created by Kris Jenner and Kim," and added, "I will not let them do this to me anymore."

