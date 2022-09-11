Ray J slams Kris Jenner in Instagram video rant after latter denies leaking Kim Kardashian's sex tape

Ray J went on a social media rant to call out Kris Jenner's latest statement about not helping daughter Kim Kardashian release her sex tape. Kardashian's ex dropped a video on Instagram where he was seen slamming Jenner over recent appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden where she was hooked up to a lie detector and asked if she helped Kim release her sex tape.

On Saturday, taking to social media, Ray J called out Kim and her mom as he accused them of being "inhumane and foul" towards him. The rapper also went on to call the polygraph examiner, John Grogan a "fraud." In the video, Ray J spoke about never being sued for the sex tape leak and added, "You never sued steve hirsh for 5m because we all made that up together — it was your moms idea — you wanna take a fake lie detector test with John Grogan — all you gotta do is goggle him and look at what comes. up! — clown s**t!! John Grogan is a fake."