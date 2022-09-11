Ray J slams Kris Jenner in Instagram video rant after latter denies leaking Kim Kardashian's sex tape
Ray J dropped a 28-minute long Instagram video where he accused Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian of being "inhumane" to him over sex tape scandal.
Ray J went on a social media rant to call out Kris Jenner's latest statement about not helping daughter Kim Kardashian release her sex tape. Kardashian's ex dropped a video on Instagram where he was seen slamming Jenner over recent appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden where she was hooked up to a lie detector and asked if she helped Kim release her sex tape.
On Saturday, taking to social media, Ray J called out Kim and her mom as he accused them of being "inhumane and foul" towards him. The rapper also went on to call the polygraph examiner, John Grogan a "fraud." In the video, Ray J spoke about never being sued for the sex tape leak and added, "You never sued steve hirsh for 5m because we all made that up together — it was your moms idea — you wanna take a fake lie detector test with John Grogan — all you gotta do is goggle him and look at what comes. up! — clown s**t!! John Grogan is a fake."
Ray J also concluded in his video, "I’m going on the biggest rant of my life tonight to clear my name of this negativity and show you how these people are f–king devils — after this finale!!! Then we can be done with this- I'm fired up tonight!! This is for my kids!!!! No one can stop me im overseas at a villa in the Dominic Republic – Dont matter its on!!!!"
Following his 28-minute long video where he called out Kim and Kris, the rapper also dropped another video post where he said that he plans on releasing all the information and documents he has on the situation to prove he’s right and that Kim and Kris Jenner are in the wrong.
