Ray Liotta’s Fiancee Jacy Nittolo gets a tattoo to honour the memory of the late actor

Jacy Nittolo is honouring a tribute to her late fiance Ray Liotta. Nittolo recently got herself inked in memory of the late actor who passed away in late May. On Saturday, the businesswoman took to Instagram to share a snap of herself in the process of getting herself inked with a tattoo tribute to Liotta as she marked three months in absence of the Goodfellas actor.

In her caption, Nittolo noted, "Yesterday marked 3 months," as the popular tattoo artist Mark Mahoney inked away a memorable piece on her wrist. She added in her caption, per ET Canada, "It only seemed appropriate to do something meaningful that will forever be with me." Nittolo went on to thank the artist as she wrote, "What an honor to have Mark Mahoneys gift do the work." In the snaps posted, she does expose a glace of the memorabilia which seemingly looks much like a feather.

A month before getting the tattoo, Nittolo marked two months since the passing of her fiance on an emotional note as she uploaded a series of memories together with Ray Liotta. She wrote at the time, "It’s hard to believe a month has gone by. There are no words to properly describe what one goes through with this type of unexpected loss. I miss him every second of every day. Each day my hint of some light is being with our children- Dax, Karsen, Chazz, Jade & Joey Through such deep pain I find so much love and laughter. Our lives right now are so fragile yet we are each holding each other up. It’s as if we are one big blended family that was predestined beyond our wildest imaginations."

Liotta passed away on May 26 at the age of 67. The actor died in his sleep, while he was away filming for Dangerous Waters in the Dominican Republic.

