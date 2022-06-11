Ray Liotta's daughter Karsen breaks silence on late actor's death; Pens heartfelt tribute

Veteran actor Ray Liotta's daughter finally speaks up after his tragic death. On Friday, Karsen took to Instagram and remembered her father as she penned a heartful message for him. Alongside her post, she also uploaded a series of photos with her dad over the years on her stories to honour his loss. Many from the industry have come forward to pay their respects to the actor.

As Karsen reminisced about her time with her father, she posted an adorable click of the two together. Liotta flashed a sweet smile as he held a small Karsen in his arms who cutely smiled at the camera. Karsen penned, "Those who knew him, loved him. You are the best Dad anyone could ask for," she went on to further address her father and wrote, "I love you. Thank you for everything." In her stories, Karsen posted many snaps of the father-daughter duo together and also added a few clicks of her father posing dashingly for the camera.

Check out Ray Liotta's daughter Karsen's Instagram stories dedicated to the late actor below:

For those unversed, Liotta passed away on May 26, 2022, while he was still actively filming for his next project Dangerous Waters in the Dominican Republic. The actor was 67 and was pursuing work like normal when he passed away in his sleep. Any circumstances of his cause of death are still unclear as none of the information regarding his death has been made public. After the news of Liotta's death broke out, many of his co-stars and A-listers came forward to express their grief and sorrow of losing such a talented actor and loving human being.

