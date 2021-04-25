Razzies 2021 Winners List: RDJ's Dolittle bags Worst Sequel/Remake; Sia's Music wins three trophies

The winners for 2021' Razzies were announced on Saturday and Sia's Music bagged three awards including Worst Director.

The 2021 Golden Raspberry Awards aka Razzies' winner's list was announced recently and Sia's Music, Mike Lindell's Absolute Proof, and Donald Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani turned out to be the big winners at the awards known for their mocking take. Among the winners was also Robert Downey Jr's Dolittle which bagged the Worst Sequel/Remake award. The awards particularly became political this year with MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell's and Rudy Giuliani's wins.

As for the worst actress win, Kate Hudson bagged the award for her role in Sia's Music. Sia herself also received the Worst director for the film. Music had created a lot of controversy after its release and was heavily panned by critics. The film was called out mainly for casting a neurotypical actress as a person with autism. The film also took home a Razzie for Worst Supporting actress for Maddie Ziegler's supporting role in the film.

Check out the full winner's list here:

Worst Picture

Absolute Proof WINNER

365 Days

Dolittle

Fantasy Island

Music

Worst Actor

Mike Lindell (the My Pillow guy) - Absolute Proof WINNER

Robert Downey, Jr. - Dolittle

Michele Morrone - 365 Days

Adam Sandler - Hubie Halloween

David Spade - The Wrong Missy

Worst Actress

Kate Hudson – Music WINNER

Anne Hathaway - The Last Thing He Wanted AND Roald Dahl's The Witches

Katie Holmes - Brahms: The Boy II AND The Secret: Dare to Dream

Lauren Lapkus - The Wrong Missy

Anna-Maria Sieklucka - 365 Days

Worst Supporting Actress

Maddie Ziegler - Music WINNER

Glenn Close - Hillbilly Elegy

Lucy Hale - Fantasy Island

Maggie Q - Fantasy Island

Kristen Wiig - Wonder Woman 1984

Worst Supporting Actor

Rudy Giuliani (as "Himself") - Borat Subsequent Moviefilm WINNER

Chevy Chase - The Very Excellent Mr. Dundee

Shia LaBeouf - The Tax Collector

Arnold Schwarzenegger - Iron Mask

Bruce Willis - Breach, Hard Kill AND Survive the Night

Worst Screen Combo

Rudy Giuliani & His Pants Zipper (Yes, That Really IS Rudy Giuliani!) - Borat Subsequent Moviefilm WINNER

Robert Downey Jr. & His Utterly Unconvincing "Welsh" Accent – Dolittle

Harrison Ford & That Totally Fake-Looking CGI “Dog” – Call of the Wild

Lauren Lapkus & David Spade - The Wrong Missy

Adam Sandler & His Grating Simpleton Voice - Hubie Halloween

Worst Director

Sia – Music WINNER

Charles Band - All 3 Barbie & Kendra movies

Barbara Bialowas & Tomasz Mandes - 365 Days

Stephen Gaghan – Dolittle

Ron Howard - Hillbilly Elegy

Worst Screenplay

365 Days WINNER

All 3 Barbie & Kendra Movies

Dolittle

Fantasy Island

Hillbilly Elegy

Worst Remake, Rip-off or Sequel

Dolittle (Remake) WINNER

365 Days (Polish Remake/Rip-Off of Fifty Shades of Grey)

Fantasy Island (Remake/"Re-Imagining")

Hubie Halloween (Remake/Rip-Off of Ernest Scared Stupid)

Wonder Woman 1984 (Sequel)

While Rudy Giuliani won two Razzies for his Borat Subsequent Moviefilm camo, the film is also competing at Oscars 2021 in categories including Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Supporting Actress. Among other Razzie nominees who will also be competing at the Academy Awards include Glenn Close who bagged a Supporting Actress nomination at both Razzies and the Oscars.

