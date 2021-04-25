Razzies 2021 Winners List: RDJ's Dolittle bags Worst Sequel/Remake; Sia's Music wins three trophies
The 2021 Golden Raspberry Awards aka Razzies' winner's list was announced recently and Sia's Music, Mike Lindell's Absolute Proof, and Donald Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani turned out to be the big winners at the awards known for their mocking take. Among the winners was also Robert Downey Jr's Dolittle which bagged the Worst Sequel/Remake award. The awards particularly became political this year with MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell's and Rudy Giuliani's wins.
As for the worst actress win, Kate Hudson bagged the award for her role in Sia's Music. Sia herself also received the Worst director for the film. Music had created a lot of controversy after its release and was heavily panned by critics. The film was called out mainly for casting a neurotypical actress as a person with autism. The film also took home a Razzie for Worst Supporting actress for Maddie Ziegler's supporting role in the film.
Check out the full winner's list here:
Worst Picture
Absolute Proof WINNER
365 Days
Dolittle
Fantasy Island
Music
Worst Actor
Mike Lindell (the My Pillow guy) - Absolute Proof WINNER
Robert Downey, Jr. - Dolittle
Michele Morrone - 365 Days
Adam Sandler - Hubie Halloween
David Spade - The Wrong Missy
Worst Actress
Kate Hudson – Music WINNER
Anne Hathaway - The Last Thing He Wanted AND Roald Dahl's The Witches
Katie Holmes - Brahms: The Boy II AND The Secret: Dare to Dream
Lauren Lapkus - The Wrong Missy
Anna-Maria Sieklucka - 365 Days
Worst Supporting Actress
Maddie Ziegler - Music WINNER
Glenn Close - Hillbilly Elegy
Lucy Hale - Fantasy Island
Maggie Q - Fantasy Island
Kristen Wiig - Wonder Woman 1984
Worst Supporting Actor
Rudy Giuliani (as "Himself") - Borat Subsequent Moviefilm WINNER
Chevy Chase - The Very Excellent Mr. Dundee
Shia LaBeouf - The Tax Collector
Arnold Schwarzenegger - Iron Mask
Bruce Willis - Breach, Hard Kill AND Survive the Night
Worst Screen Combo
Rudy Giuliani & His Pants Zipper (Yes, That Really IS Rudy Giuliani!) - Borat Subsequent Moviefilm WINNER
Robert Downey Jr. & His Utterly Unconvincing "Welsh" Accent – Dolittle
Harrison Ford & That Totally Fake-Looking CGI “Dog” – Call of the Wild
Lauren Lapkus & David Spade - The Wrong Missy
Adam Sandler & His Grating Simpleton Voice - Hubie Halloween
Worst Director
Sia – Music WINNER
Charles Band - All 3 Barbie & Kendra movies
Barbara Bialowas & Tomasz Mandes - 365 Days
Stephen Gaghan – Dolittle
Ron Howard - Hillbilly Elegy
Worst Screenplay
365 Days WINNER
All 3 Barbie & Kendra Movies
Dolittle
Fantasy Island
Hillbilly Elegy
Worst Remake, Rip-off or Sequel
Dolittle (Remake) WINNER
365 Days (Polish Remake/Rip-Off of Fifty Shades of Grey)
Fantasy Island (Remake/"Re-Imagining")
Hubie Halloween (Remake/Rip-Off of Ernest Scared Stupid)
Wonder Woman 1984 (Sequel)
While Rudy Giuliani won two Razzies for his Borat Subsequent Moviefilm camo, the film is also competing at Oscars 2021 in categories including Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Supporting Actress. Among other Razzie nominees who will also be competing at the Academy Awards include Glenn Close who bagged a Supporting Actress nomination at both Razzies and the Oscars.
