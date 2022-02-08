Razzies 2022 Nominations: Ben Affleck and Jared Leto receive Worst Supporting Actor nods; See full list

The nominations list for Razzie Awards 2022 has been announced. The parody awards are known to honour the worst of cinematic under-achievements. As we wait for Oscars 2022 nominations which will be announced on February 8, the nominations for the worst performers have also been revealed and include Ben Affleck for his performance in The Last Duel.

Among this year's nominations for the Razzies, Netflix’s stage recording of Diana the Musical leads with as many as nine nominations, including worst picture and five acting nominations. In the Worst Actress category are the likes of Amy Adams for her performance in The Woman in the Window and also Megan Fox for Midnight in the Switchgrass.

Also, Ben Affleck will be seen competing with Jared Leto in the Worst Supporting Actor category who has been nominated for his performance in House of Gucci. Interestingly, Leto is also enjoying Oscar buzz for the same performance, showing the divided views over his act. Bruce Willis has also been given his own category this year. Check out the full list of nominations below.

Worst Picture

Diana the Musical

Infinite

Karen

Space Jam: A New Legacy

The Woman in the Window

Worst Actor

Scott Eastwood - Dangerous

Roe Hartrampf - Diana the Musical

LeBron James - Space Jam: A New Legacy

Ben Platt - Dear Evan Hansen

Mark Wahlberg - Infinite

Worst Actress

Amy Adams - The Woman in the Window

Jeanna de Waal - Diana the Musical

Megan Fox - Midnight in the Switchgrass

Taryn Manning - Karen

Ruby Rose - Vanquish

Worst Supporting Actress

Amy Adams - Dear Evan Hansen

Sophie Cookson - Infinite

Erin Davie - Diana the Musical

Judy Kaye - Diana the Musical

Taryn Manning - Every Last One of Them

Worst Supporting Actor

Ben Affleck - The Last Duel

Nick Cannon - The Misfits

Mel Gibson - Dangerous

Gareth Keegan - Diana the Musical

Jared Leto - House of Gucci

Worst Performance by Bruce Willis in a 2021 movie

Bruce Willis - American Siege

Bruce Willis - Apex

Bruce Willis - Cosmic Sin

Bruce Willis - Deadlock

Bruce Willis - Fortress

Bruce Willis - Midnight in the Switchgrass

Bruce Willis - Out of Death

Bruce Willis - Survive the Game

Worst Director

Christopher Ashley - Diana the Musical

Stephen Chbosky - Dear Evan Hansen

Coke Daniels - Karen

Renny Harlin - The Misfits

Joe Wright - The Woman in the Window

