Razzies 2022 Nominations: Ben Affleck and Jared Leto receive Worst Supporting Actor nods; See full list
The nominations list for Razzie Awards 2022 has been announced. The parody awards are known to honour the worst of cinematic under-achievements. As we wait for Oscars 2022 nominations which will be announced on February 8, the nominations for the worst performers have also been revealed and include Ben Affleck for his performance in The Last Duel.
Among this year's nominations for the Razzies, Netflix’s stage recording of Diana the Musical leads with as many as nine nominations, including worst picture and five acting nominations. In the Worst Actress category are the likes of Amy Adams for her performance in The Woman in the Window and also Megan Fox for Midnight in the Switchgrass.
Also, Ben Affleck will be seen competing with Jared Leto in the Worst Supporting Actor category who has been nominated for his performance in House of Gucci. Interestingly, Leto is also enjoying Oscar buzz for the same performance, showing the divided views over his act. Bruce Willis has also been given his own category this year. Check out the full list of nominations below.
Worst Picture
Diana the Musical
Infinite
Karen
Space Jam: A New Legacy
The Woman in the Window
Worst Actor
Scott Eastwood - Dangerous
Roe Hartrampf - Diana the Musical
LeBron James - Space Jam: A New Legacy
Ben Platt - Dear Evan Hansen
Mark Wahlberg - Infinite
Worst Actress
Amy Adams - The Woman in the Window
Jeanna de Waal - Diana the Musical
Megan Fox - Midnight in the Switchgrass
Taryn Manning - Karen
Ruby Rose - Vanquish
Worst Supporting Actress
Amy Adams - Dear Evan Hansen
Sophie Cookson - Infinite
Erin Davie - Diana the Musical
Judy Kaye - Diana the Musical
Taryn Manning - Every Last One of Them
Worst Supporting Actor
Ben Affleck - The Last Duel
Nick Cannon - The Misfits
Mel Gibson - Dangerous
Gareth Keegan - Diana the Musical
Jared Leto - House of Gucci
Worst Performance by Bruce Willis in a 2021 movie
Bruce Willis - American Siege
Bruce Willis - Apex
Bruce Willis - Cosmic Sin
Bruce Willis - Deadlock
Bruce Willis - Fortress
Bruce Willis - Midnight in the Switchgrass
Bruce Willis - Out of Death
Bruce Willis - Survive the Game
Worst Director
Christopher Ashley - Diana the Musical
Stephen Chbosky - Dear Evan Hansen
Coke Daniels - Karen
Renny Harlin - The Misfits
Joe Wright - The Woman in the Window
