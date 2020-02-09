Razzies Nominations: Taylor Swift, James Corden starrer Cats and Rambo: Last Blood among worst films

Sweeping the Razzies this year are three films namely Cats, A Madea Family Funeral, and Rambo: Last Blood. Check out the full Razzies nominations list below.

Just like the Oscars puts the spotlight on the best of films, the Razzies every year highlights films that made us cringe and scratch our heads asking why. Sweeping the Razzies this year are three films namely Cats, A Madea Family Funeral, and Rambo: Last Blood. All the three films bagged eight nominations in various categories, they all ended up in the Worst Picture category. The nominations were announced just a day before the Oscars by The Golden Raspberry Foundation.

The 40th Annual Razzie Awards announced Taylor Swift, Judi Dench and James Corden starrer Cats got nominated in multiple categories such as Worst Director, Worst Supporting Actor and Actress and Worst Picture. Tyler Perry, who wrote, produced, directed and played four roles in A Madea Family Funeral, received multiple nods. The Worst Actor category had some heavy duty names such as James Franco, David Harbour, Matthew McConaughey, Sylvester Stallone and John Travolta.

Check out the full Razzies nominations list below:

WORST PICTURE

Cats

The Fanatic

The Haunting of Sharon Tate

A Madea Family Funeral

Rambo: Last Blood

WORST ACTOR

James Franco / Zeroville

David Harbour / Hellboy (2019)

Matthew McConaughey / Serenity

Sylvester Stallone / Rambo: Last Blood

John Travolta / The Fanatic & Trading Paint

WORST ACTRESS

Hilary Duff / The Haunting of Sharon Tate

Anne Hathaway / The Hustle & Serenity

Francesca Hayward / Cats

Tyler Perry (As Medea) A Madea Family Funeral

Rebel Wilson / The Hustle

WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Jessica Chastain / Dark Phoenix

Cassi Davis / A Madea Family Funeral

Judi Dench / Cats

Fenessa Pineda / Rambo: First Blood

Rebel Wilson / Cats

WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR

James Corden / Cats

Tyler Perry / A Madea Family Funeral (as “Joe”)

Tyler Perry / A Madea Family Funeral (as “Uncle Heathrow”)

Seth Rogan / Zeroville

Bruce Willis / Glass

WORST SCREEN COMBO

Any Two Half-Feline/Half-Human Hairballs / Cats

Jason Derulo & His CGI-Neutered “Bulge” / Cats

Tyler Perry & Tyler Perry (or Tyler Perry) A Madea Family Funeral

Sylvester Stallone & His Impotent Rage / Rambo: Last Blood

John Travolta & Any Screenplay He Accepts

WORST DIRECTOR

Fred Durst / The Fanatic

James Franco / Zeroville

Adrian Grunberg / Rambo: Last Blood

Tom Hooper / Cats

Neil Marshall / Hellboy (2019)

WORST SCREENPLAY

Cats / Screenplay by Lee Hall and Tom Hooper

The Haunting of Sharon Tate / Written by Danial Farrands

Hellboy (2019) Screenplay by Andrew Cosby

A Madea Family Funeral / Written by Tyler Perry

Rambo: Last Blood / Screenplay by Matthew Cirulnick and Sylvester Stallone

WORST REMAKE, RIP-OFF or SEQUEL

Dark Phoenix

Godzilla, King of the Monsters

Hellboy (2019)

A Madea Family Funeral

Rambo: Last Blood

WORST RECKLESS DISREGARD for HUMAN LIFE and PUBLIC PROPERTY

(New Category for 2019)

Dragged Across Concrete

The Haunting of Sharon Tate

Joker

Rambo: Last Blood

Hellboy (2019)

RAZZIE REDEEMER AWARD

Eddie Murphy / Dolemite Is My Name

Keanu Reeves / John Wick 3 & Toy Story 4

Adam Sandler / Uncut Gems

Jennifer Lopez / Hustlers

Will Smith / Aladdin

Credits :Deadline

