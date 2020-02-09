Razzies Nominations: Taylor Swift, James Corden starrer Cats and Rambo: Last Blood among worst films
Just like the Oscars puts the spotlight on the best of films, the Razzies every year highlights films that made us cringe and scratch our heads asking why. Sweeping the Razzies this year are three films namely Cats, A Madea Family Funeral, and Rambo: Last Blood. All the three films bagged eight nominations in various categories, they all ended up in the Worst Picture category. The nominations were announced just a day before the Oscars by The Golden Raspberry Foundation.
The 40th Annual Razzie Awards announced Taylor Swift, Judi Dench and James Corden starrer Cats got nominated in multiple categories such as Worst Director, Worst Supporting Actor and Actress and Worst Picture. Tyler Perry, who wrote, produced, directed and played four roles in A Madea Family Funeral, received multiple nods. The Worst Actor category had some heavy duty names such as James Franco, David Harbour, Matthew McConaughey, Sylvester Stallone and John Travolta.
Check out the full Razzies nominations list below:
WORST PICTURE
Cats
The Fanatic
The Haunting of Sharon Tate
A Madea Family Funeral
Rambo: Last Blood
WORST ACTOR
James Franco / Zeroville
David Harbour / Hellboy (2019)
Matthew McConaughey / Serenity
Sylvester Stallone / Rambo: Last Blood
John Travolta / The Fanatic & Trading Paint
WORST ACTRESS
Hilary Duff / The Haunting of Sharon Tate
Anne Hathaway / The Hustle & Serenity
Francesca Hayward / Cats
Tyler Perry (As Medea) A Madea Family Funeral
Rebel Wilson / The Hustle
WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Jessica Chastain / Dark Phoenix
Cassi Davis / A Madea Family Funeral
Judi Dench / Cats
Fenessa Pineda / Rambo: First Blood
Rebel Wilson / Cats
WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR
James Corden / Cats
Tyler Perry / A Madea Family Funeral (as “Joe”)
Tyler Perry / A Madea Family Funeral (as “Uncle Heathrow”)
Seth Rogan / Zeroville
Bruce Willis / Glass
WORST SCREEN COMBO
Any Two Half-Feline/Half-Human Hairballs / Cats
Jason Derulo & His CGI-Neutered “Bulge” / Cats
Tyler Perry & Tyler Perry (or Tyler Perry) A Madea Family Funeral
Sylvester Stallone & His Impotent Rage / Rambo: Last Blood
John Travolta & Any Screenplay He Accepts
WORST DIRECTOR
Fred Durst / The Fanatic
James Franco / Zeroville
Adrian Grunberg / Rambo: Last Blood
Tom Hooper / Cats
Neil Marshall / Hellboy (2019)
WORST SCREENPLAY
Cats / Screenplay by Lee Hall and Tom Hooper
The Haunting of Sharon Tate / Written by Danial Farrands
Hellboy (2019) Screenplay by Andrew Cosby
A Madea Family Funeral / Written by Tyler Perry
Rambo: Last Blood / Screenplay by Matthew Cirulnick and Sylvester Stallone
WORST REMAKE, RIP-OFF or SEQUEL
Dark Phoenix
Godzilla, King of the Monsters
Hellboy (2019)
A Madea Family Funeral
Rambo: Last Blood
WORST RECKLESS DISREGARD for HUMAN LIFE and PUBLIC PROPERTY
(New Category for 2019)
Dragged Across Concrete
The Haunting of Sharon Tate
Joker
Rambo: Last Blood
Hellboy (2019)
RAZZIE REDEEMER AWARD
Eddie Murphy / Dolemite Is My Name
Keanu Reeves / John Wick 3 & Toy Story 4
Adam Sandler / Uncut Gems
Jennifer Lopez / Hustlers
Will Smith / Aladdin
