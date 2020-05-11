R&B and American soul singer Betty Wright passes away at 66 in Miami

Popular US soul and R&B singer Betty Wright passed away on Mother's Day in Miami. This piece of news has been confirmed by her niece.

Well-known American R&B and soul singer Betty Wright who is accredited with masterpieces like Clean Up Woman and No Pain No Gain passed away in Miami this Sunday. She was 66 and reportedly lost her battle to cancer. Earlier, fellow singer Chaka Khan had shared a tweet concerning Betty’s health in which she wrote, “Calling all my #PrayWarriors My beloved sister, Betty Wright @MsBetty Wright is now in need of all your prays. Que Sera, Sera | Whatever Will Be, Will Be. In Jesus Name We Pray for Sister Betty. All My Love Chaka.”

Betty Wright, whose original name was Bessie Regina Norris released her debut album titled My First Time Around back in 1968 at a mere age of 15 years. The popular phrase ‘No Pain No Gain’ received widespread acclaim after she released a song of the same name. The noted singer was known for singing songs most of which were about the celebration of womanhood. She won a Grammy award too for her song ‘Where is the Love?’ that was released in 1974.

Check out Chaka Khan's tweet below:

Calling all my #PrayWarriors | My beloved sister, Betty Wright MsBettyWright, is now in need of all your prays.

“Que Sera, Sera | Whatever Will Be, Will Be”

In Jesus Name We Pray for Sister Betty

All My Love Chaka pic.twitter.com/krQcfWFl5r — (ChakaKhan) May 2, 2020

The news of Betty’s sudden demise has spread like wildfire and many of her fans, former colleagues, and other people belonging to the music industry have mourned the death of the great singer. She last featured in the 2016 single ‘Holy Key’ along with her contemporaries including Kendrick Lamar, Big Sean, and DJ Khaled. The song went on to feature as number 84 at the Billboard charts at that time.

