Zackary Arthur Reveals He Had To 'Re-Learn' His 'Voice' After His Portrayal Of Chucky

Season 3 of Chucky had quite an ending, with the iconic killer doll taking possession of someone unexpected. While it's no surprise for Chucky to jump bodies using Voodoo magic, this time it was a twist.

Chucky, voiced by Brad Dourif, meets his end due to old age but returns as a ghost haunting the White House. Jake, played by Zackary Arthur, tries to reason with Chucky's good side, only to find out it was all a trick. Chucky takes over Jake's body, putting his friends Devon and Lexy in danger.

Zackary Arthur reveals it was difficult to pull out from Chucky's voice even after filming

But what's really interesting is Arthur's portrayal of Chucky. He nails the voice and mannerisms so well that viewers were left wondering if it was really him. Arthur revealed that he even attended recordings with Brad Dourif to perfect the voice. However, getting into character wasn't easy, as Arthur found himself talking like Chucky even when the cameras weren't rolling.

Arthur revealed to SYFY Wire, "I was lucky enough to be able to sit in on some of the recordings that Brad Dourif was doing for the show," he added, "There were moments where me and Brad Dourif were just screaming at each other in the Chucky voice."

Zackary continued, “I definitely had to sort of re-learn how to voice myself because Chucky’s very nasally and I don’t really talk that way, usually.”

He had to work hard to stop speaking in Chucky's nasally tone, similar to how Austin Butler struggled to revert to his own voice after playing Elvis Presley. Lind asserted, “He actually had the Austin Butler effect where he was talking like Chucky for weeks after, where the filming.”

Alyvia Alyn Lind, who plays Lexy, joked that Arthur might have needed therapy or even an exorcism to shake off Chucky's voice.

Chucky Season 3 finale recap

In the big finale of the movie, Tiffany, a character in prison, is supposed to be executed. But just in time, a guard she controls helps her escape by causing chaos. Meanwhile, another character named Jake tries to enter the spirit world to find a bad guy named Charles Lee Ray. Along the way, he faces his own past and forgives his dad. Eventually, he meets Chucky's spirit, who takes him to a theater showing scary moments from past Chucky movies.

Jake meets both Good Chucky and Bad Chucky, who wants to take over Jake's body. A bomb explodes, setting a place called the White House on fire. Jake, Devon, and Lexy end up at a strange man's house, where they learn about the history of the Good Guy dolls and how they've caused trouble since 1988.

Caroline, another character, gets taken over by the bad side and helps Chucky's plan. They perform a Voodoo ritual to bring Chucky back to life. Tiffany, Chucky's lover, also returns, and they plan to get married.

Later, Nica, another character, arrives at the house and finds her friends turned into dolls. The man with the gun, Wilkins, scares her, and the movie ends with her screaming in fear.

