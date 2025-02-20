Reacher Season 3 Episode 3 Recap: How Did Jack Infiltrate Beck’s Team? Check Out Key Moments From Episode

Alan Ritchson's action hero, Jack Recher, is back to serve street justice in the third season! The latest season, which is said to be based on Lee Child's seventh Reacher book, Persuader, will see the protagonist teaming up with DEA to take down Zachary Beck (Anthony Michael Hall).

Reacher plans to pose as an undercover agent of the Drug Enforcement Administration and become Beck's confidant to eventually expose his illegal activities. In the recently released third episode of the season, the hero has reached one step closer to his goal, at least that's what it seems like.

The episode starts with Beck confronting Reacher about Richard Beck's supposed kidnapping. He revealed that the truck that hit Richard's car belonged to people he had previously engaged in business. Reacher killed Angel when he discovered his true intention with Beck.

However, Angel manages to send a sketchy voice note to Beck before dying, in which he describes Richard's kidnapper. Since Angel's description does not match that of Reacher, Beck grows suspicious of his intention.

But Reacher creates a cover-up story to win back his trust. He fabricates an anonymous group that is attempting to take over Beck's turf by faking the kidnapping of Richard.

Elsewhere, Neagley is concerned for Reacher after digging some dirt on Beck, Duke, and Paulie, which makes her realize how dangerous these people are.

She insists on helping, but Recher refuses, claiming he wants to take down Francis Quinn, the real crime boss behind the empire and an old nemesis, on his own. Viewers finally get to know that Quinn was someone Reacher murdered in the past, or that’s what he thought.

He also learns that Beck is only a puppet, and the real puppeteer is his boss, Julius McCabe. Reacher earns Richard’s trust by saving him from bullies. Towards the end, he kills Beck’s right hand, Duke, and makes it look like an accident.

Having earned Beck’s complete trust, Reacher is named the new head of security. The plot thickens as the hero finally infiltrates the close circle of his enemy.