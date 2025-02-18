Reacher Season 3 Release: When Will Episode 1 of Alan Ritchson's Action-Packed Series Drop on Prime Video? Find Out
Alan Ritchson reprises his iconic action hero for Reacher season 3. The highly-anticipated season will premiere in parts on Prime Video in the coming days. Find out when and how to stream it!
Alan Ritchson is back in action as Jack Reacher for season 3! The Amazon Prime Video’s beloved action series follows the title character, a former military policeman who goes rogue to solve crime and creates his brand of street justice. Based on Lee Child’s eponymous book series, the first season introduced Reacher as a lone wolf.
The follow-up installment dug a little deeper into the character’s past. Now with all cards on deck, the third season will likely bring high-stakes drama, action, and adventure.
The series will be released on the streamer in parts. The first three episodes of Reacher season 3 will premiere on February 20 at 12 am PT / 3 am ET on Amazon Prime Video. From the fourth episode onward, the release schedule will be weekly with new episodes dropping every Thursday, starting February 27.
All eight episodes of Reacher season 3 will be released on Prime Video exclusively and its subscribers will be available to stream the season for free. In this season, Reacher investigates a crime connected to an import business while posing as an undercover DEA agent.
It might seem like a usual case at first until Reacher realizes it involves an enemy from the past, someone he has unfinished business with. Season 3 is based on Lee Child’s seventh Jack Reacher book, titled Persuader. In addition to Ritchson, the show brings back Maria Sten to reprise her season 2 character Frances Neagley.
New cast members include Sonya Cassidy as a fellow DEA agent who teams up with Reacher to crack the case, Brian Tee will portray a former lieutenant colonel from the protagonist’s past. Whereas Anthony Michael Hall will play a cunning businessman and antagonist of the season.
Mariah Robinson, Johnny Berchtold, Daniel David Stewart, and others complete the ensemble for season 3.