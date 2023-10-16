'Read about the character that Ry...': Revisit the time Harisson Ford hilariously kept forgetting Ryan Gosling's name

Ryan Gosling may be one of the most famous actors in the world and a household name for people in America, but he couldn’t get Harrison Ford to even remember his name. The legendary actor couldn’t even remember his co-star’s name while telling a story about how he got cast in their film.

Harrison Ford couldn’t remember Ryan Gosling’s name

In 2017, the dynamic duo of Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford were doing the press rounds to promote their film Blade Runner 2049 , which was the sequel to Harrison Ford’s cult classic film Blade Runner.

Both of these actors are known for their stoic nature and dry humor. So, it was no surprise that during the promotions of their film, they played on the naturally funny personalities and gave us some of the most hilarious talk show appearances ever.

While appearing on The Graham Norton Show , the hilarious duo made the audience roll with laughter with their antics. Harrison Ford was telling the story of how Ryan Gosling was cast in the sequel to his cult classic, but for some reason he just couldn’t get his name right, even after working on the film together for months.

“I read about the character that Ry …” the star wars actor recalled, and then stopped mid-sentence as he couldn’t remember Gosling’s first name until he was rescued, “It’s Ryan,” the La La Land actor responded.

The duo carried on with this whole bit for the rest of the interview where Harrison Ford continued to play the senile old man role while Ryan helpfully corrected him every time.

ALSO READ: ‘It's a big fist': Revisit the time Ryan Gosling revealed Harrison Ford punched him with 'strength of his forefathers'

Harrison Ford recommended Ryan Gosling for Blade Runner 2049

The duo of Harrison Ford and Ryan Gosling continued to delight audiences with their wit in the same interview as the Indiana Jones actor told the story of how he thought of Ryan Gosling when the script of Blade Runner 2049 came to him.

“What a great part. Why don’t we see if we can get …” Once again, the veteran actor started telling the story but then once again he forgot his co-stars name. “Ryan,” Gosling helpfully reminded Ford while trying to hold back his laughter.

The duo seemed to have a natural chemistry where they complimented each other’s humor, creating a memorable moment on the show. The natural chemistry was also evident in their interactions in the film as well.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 'Obviously, I've been recast...': When Ryan Gosling got upset with Brad Pitt at the 2016 Oscars for THIS reason