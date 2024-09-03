‘Readily Available’: Mia Farrow Reflects on Her Marriage and Friendship With Late Singer Frank Sinatra

Mia Farrow is one of the highly acclaimed actresses in Hollywood who shared a deep bond of love and friendship with the late singer Frank Sinatra. While talking about their time together when they were tied in a marriage and the time they shared a strong bond of friendship, Farrow recalled the precious moments she had spent with the Fly Me to the Moon singer.

The 79-year-old actress had recently appeared on the Sunday Morning show by CBS while being accompanied by her friend and The Roommate co-star Patti LuPone. This was when she reflected on her time with Frank Sinatra, to whom she was married from 1966 to 1968.

Talking to the journalist Seth Doane, The Great Gatsby actress expressed that, just like Patti LuPone, even the It’s Been A Long, Long Time singer was a Sicilian. However, she then went on to add that unlike the Life Goes On actress, Frank Sinatra “had a temper."

Further during the interview, the Allen v. Farrow actress addressed her late ex-husband as "the essential person" and someone who "was so compassionate and shy, and readily available, more than anyone I've ever known."

Then talking about their time together as a couple, The Last Unicorn actress went on to state that their marriage, which happened in Las Vegas, did end soon but their bond turned into a long-lasting friendship that continued until the legendary singer died.

Advertisement

Frank Sinatra passed away in 1998 at the age of 82. Mia Farrow and Frank Sinatra had met on the 20th Century Fox lot back in 1964, following which they quickly fell in love.

Soon after two years, they both tied the knot at a hotel in Las Vegas in the year 1966. Sadly, their marriage didn't last long enough as in 1968 the Strangers in the Night singer served the actress with divorce papers while she was on the set of Rosemary’s Baby.

Even then, the two didn't part ways completely, as both Farrow and Sinatra kept in touch as great friends.

Even after the passing of the legend, Farrow kept his memories alive, as recently in December 2023, she celebrated the late singer’s birthday, which would have been his 107th birth anniversary.

The actress came up with a sweet post on Instagram along with a caption that read, “Happy Heavenly Birthday, C.B. I will always love you ♥️."

Advertisement

The Roommate is a one-act comedy where LuPone plays a lesbian from New York. She is shown to move to Iowa in the home of Farrow's character.

The 90-minute production is currently in preview with an opening night set for September 12.

ALSO READ: Mia Farrow Says She Doesn't Mind Actors Working With Her Ex Woody Allen: 'I’m Not One Who’d Say...'