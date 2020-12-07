Real Housewives alum Kenya Moore recalls her ‘disastrous’ date with Kanye West: I was lost, he left me alone

Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Kenya Moore recently opened up about going on a date with rapper Kanye West. Scroll down to how she described her experience.

Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Kenya Moore recently looked back on her date with Kanye West. The 49-year-old reality star opened up about her date with the 43-year-old rapper, calling it a “disaster.” “I did go out with Kanye once,” Kenya shared on The Wendy Williams Show. “That was a disaster.” “Somehow, we ended up going to his house and there was, like, some very explicit things on TV,” Kenya continued.

“I was lost, he left me alone, I was just there for like five minutes, wandering around his house. When I followed the noises, he was watching something on TV that he probably shouldn’t have been.” So, that was my exit! As much as I love him, it was just the craziest thing,” Kenya added, without revealing what specifically Kanye was watching.

If you missed it, Amber heard, one of Kanye West‘s ex-girlfriends slammed him as a “bully.” While making an appearance on the No Jumper YouTube channel, she said, “He has picked on me, he has bullied me for 10 years.” At one of his campaign appearances, he apparently called her a prostitute. “He just called me a prostitute at his rally. Ten years later. Just leave me alone. I don’t talk about you. Obviously, it comes up in interviews ’cause it’s a big part of why I’m famous so I try to give good interviews and not shy away from that, but at the same time, it’s like, ‘Bro, leave me alone.’”

She added, “That’s what narcissists do, you share 2 years with someone, you take them around the world, you buy them all the jewellery, you shout-out to the world how much you love them and how much you love this person and then the person decides this isn’t what they want their life to be. I opted out.” “I can see why he loves Trump, they’re twinsies, they’re the same person. There’s things that Trump says and I’m like, ‘Oh my God, that’s Kanye.’ He probably sees himself in Trump and that’s why he supports him,” she added.

