Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Erika Jayne files for DIVORCE from Tom Girardi post 21 years of marriage

After 21 years of marriage, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne is filing for divorce from her husband Tom Girardi. In an interview with E! News, the star said: "After much consideration, I have decided to end my marriage to Tom Girardi. This is not a step taken lightly or easily. I have great love and respect for Tom and for our years and the lives we built together. It is my absolute wish to proceed through this process with respect and with the privacy that both Tom and I deserved. I request others to give us that privacy as well," she added.

The couple married in 1999 after meeting at Chasen's in West Hollywood, where Erika, 49, was serving cocktails and Tom, 81, was a frequent patron. "After a year of working in the restaurant, one night I decided to slip Tom my telephone number," Erika wrote in her 2018 memoir, Pretty Mess. "We were standing in front of the giant fireplace. ‘Did you hear I was single?' I asked." Six months later, the two were engaged.

Their two-decade romance was arguably unconventional, with Tom even refusing to wear a ring. "Tom said, 'Listen, I'll buy you anything you want. I don't care what it is. You name it. But I'm not wearing a wedding band. I never have, I never will. I don't like it. It's uncomfortable. Please don't ask me to,'" she wrote in her book. "A wedding band does not have magical powers. It is not going to stop anyone from doing something."

This is her second marriage. She was previously wed to Thomas Zizzo, who she shares 26-year-old son Tommy Zizzo with.

