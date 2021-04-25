Real Housewives' Claudia Jordan claims Kanye West tried to hook up with her while dating Kim Kardashian

Claudia Jordan of Real Housewives revealed Kanye West once got flirty with her while he was still dating Kim Kardashian.

In the midst of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's divorce, Real Housewive's Claudia Jordan recently made some startling claims. Whilst making an appearance on The Domenick Nati Show, Jordan recalled an incident when she rejected Kanye West's advances owing to 'girl code' with Kim. Claudia revealed that the rapper tried to hook up with her when he was dating Kim. Jordan's claims are now going viral given that Kim and Kanye's divorce has been a major talking point among fans.

As per Just Jared, during an interview with The Domenick Nati Show, Jordan was asked if she would be interested in dating the newly single Kanye West. Responding to the question, Claudia said, "No. Kanye tried to already, so no, thank you." Retelling more on the incident, Jordan further revealed, "I met him before. I hung out with Kim as well. And umm, girl code, I couldn’t do it. Let’s just say that.”

Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West in February 2021. The couple were married for almost seven years and also share four kids together. While the duo hasn't made any official statements about their divorce, those close to the couple have spoken about their relationship.

Recently, speaking about the Kim and Kanye split, Chrissy Teigen answered a fan's question about the couple on Watch What Happens Live said that Kim had given her all to the marriage and tried her best to save it. The model also further revealed that she was doing fine amid the difficult time.

