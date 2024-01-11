Real Housewives Fallout: Did Lisa Hochstein cross the line in criticizing Julia Lemigova's parenting? Exploring their recent spat in comments

Julia Lemigova is reevaluating her friendship with Lisa Hochstein after a hurtful comment made by the latter on The Real Housewives of Miami regarding Lemigova's parenting.

Julia Lemigova reevaluates her friendship with Lisa Hochstein

The disagreement arose when Lisa, 51, attended Lemigova’s F—k Cancer party, leading to concerns that she left her children at home following a police incident with her estranged husband in May 2023.

During the heated exchange, Lisa retorted that Lemigova, who tragically lost a son named Maximilien under suspicious circumstances in 1999, has "three baby daddies." While Lemigova didn't hear the comment initially, it was later brought to her attention, prompting her to express shock at Lisa’s rage.

She wrote, “Wow – Thank you for bringing this to my attention, I was so taken aback by Lisa’s rage that I did not even hear her hateful words.” In response, Lemigova called Lisa's attempt to frame her children's births as anything other than joyful blessings “disgusting and impermissible.” She wrote in the comment, “Attempting to frame the way my children came into this world as anything but joyful blessings is disgusting and impermissible, the unspeakable viciousness of invoking the memory of my late son in an attempt to attack me is simply unforgivable.”

Advertisement

Lisa Hochstein asked for a personal apology from Julia Lemigova

Lisa, claiming a personal apology, accused Lemigova of escalating the situation for the upcoming reunion. The FLY by Lisa fragrance founder wrote in a lengthy message, “On your end, it was calculated because next week we tape the reunion,” she added, “I asked you to take the post down after you said you didn’t want this to escalate any further, but now it’s posted, and I believe this is your intention.”

Advertisement

However, Lemigova asserts that Lisa's characterization of her emotions is dismissive, and she has requested space to process her feelings. A source close to Lemigova emphasizes that her inquiry about Lisa's children was out of concern, not malice. Despite Lisa's apologies, Lemigova feels Lisa is attempting to salvage her reputation at the expense of her real-life pain.

The feud has added tension to their friendship, and Lemigova, hurt by Lisa's actions, remains distant. The Real Housewives of Miami airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.