Real Housewives Of Atlanta: Kenya Moore Reveals Shocking Monthly Income Amid Divorce From Marc Daly

Kenya Moore has seized to leave the headlines. Amid her ongoing controversy with a new cast member, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star, who was recently suspended from the show, has dropped jaws with her monthly income.

Moore’s financial details oozed out from the long-spanning divorce trials with ex-husband Marc Daly. The income reveal shocked the internet as the two spouses seem to have a massive earning gap.

Kenya Moore’s monthly income revealed

Kenya Moore, 53, who has been a series regular in the Bravo reality series since 2012, makes an eye-popping amount that was revealed during the divorce. To be precise, the reality star earns $89,050 monthly, as reported by InTouchWeekly.

The contrast in the earnings between Moore and her estranged restaurateur husband turns out to be more surprising than the star’s sole income. Marc Daily reportedly earns $5,000 before taxes. Yet, he is slated to pay $2,000 for child support and another $1,000 for college savings for their only child, Brooklyn, per RadarOnline.

However, the court ruled that none of the parties would receive spousal support or alimony following their recently finalized divorce this week. The news comes amid rumors about Moore being indefinitely suspended from RHOA following an incident with castmate Brittany Eady.

The RHOA star filed for a divorce in 2021 after being married to Daly for four years. They welcomed their daughter Brooklyn, 5, in 2018, months before separating in September 2019, per Entertainment Tonight.

What were Kenya Moore’s divorce settlements?

Moore has won the primary custody of their 5-year-old daughter, as requested, while sharing legal custody with ex-Daly, per the source. The judge also granted the reality star the “final decision-making authority” for all economic opportunities for the child.

Earlier, Daly had voiced against Brooklyn appearing on the Real Housewives of Atlanta, however, the power of making the final decision for their child’s appearance on the TV show rests on Moore herself, as stated by the judge.

Nevertheless, Moore will have to consult and discuss with her ex-husband before Brooklyn’s TV feature and also aware him of the content of her appearance.

The court documents also stated that Moore would have “exclusive control over any and all economic opportunities for 24 months” following which both Moore and Daly will have to attend a mediation trial before the final decision is made, per ET.

Joyed by the finalized divorce after years of battle, Moore thanked everyone who had supported her during the difficult and conveyed her unending faith in love. “As a hopeless romantic, I still believe my forever person exists and know I’ll have my happily ever after ending after all,” she stated, as per People.

Earlier, Moore had opened up about the challenges of constantly facing the camera during the divorce trials and with the personal issues between the ex-couple exposed on TV. She recalled having made many compromises in her personality to make her marriage work with ex-Daly. But, all was in vain.

On the professional front, the castmate also posted a seeming farewell note to her fans in light of her RHOA suspension.

