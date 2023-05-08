Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 15: 5 things you need to know about Courtney Rhodes

Courtney Rhodes is set to join Season 15 of Real Housewives of Atlanta and stir things up. Rhodes joins the cast of the hit show as a “Friend,” and she is here to be one of the key players in all the drama. Rhodes is friends with Sheree Whitfield and a few other OG stars from the show. Courtney will bump heads with Kandi Burruss and possibly the other stars on the show. Here are 5 things you need to know about Courtney Rhodes.

Sheree Whitfield is Courtney’s friend

Courtney Rhodes is a close friend of Sheree Whitfield’s. Courtney’s Instagram indicates that she has bonded with Sanya Richards-Ross, Marlo Hampton, and former star Cynthia Bailey.

Courtney is a Businesswoman

Courtney has a very impressive resume. Her LinkedIn states that she is a co-founder and director of marketing and media relations at C&D: The Agency, which is a consulting agency. The agency is described on Instagram as “an all-women-led management agency specializing in Business & Entertainment while dedicated to empowering minority women.”

Courtney Rhodes owns a jewelry line

Courtney is a proud owner and creative director of her own jewelry brand called Courtney Raquel. So you can surely expect Courtney to flaunt a few of her pieces on the show.

Courtney Rhodes is an author

Courtney is a published author; she wrote a book called Make Your Mark: Personal Branding Through On-Purpose Living. The book was launched in 2014. The Amazon description of Courtney’s book reads, “breaks down key factors that allow the discovery and promotion of your best self.”

Courtney is a mom

Courtney has a daughter named Jala. She shares her with the music producer Bryce Wilson. Jala is in her 20s, and there has been no indication of whether or not she will appear on the show.

