Real Housewives Of Dubai Star Caroline Brooks Claims Her Niece Was Murdered; Says THIS

The tragic news of her niece's murder was shared by Real Housewives of Dubai star Caroline Brooks on May 31. She shared her heartbreak on X, formerly known as Twitter, on June 1.

Brooks claimed she was at a loss for words when describing her shock and heartbreak. She said she would be taking a break from social media and shared her plans to move to America. She showed her niece her appreciation for the cast members of Real Housewives of Dubai and dedicated the second season to them.

Brooks pays tribute to niece on Instagram amidst heartbreak

Brooks also paid tribute to her niece on Instagram Stories. It was done by posting two photos of her. She described the loss as devastating and heartbreaking, and she was struggling to deal with the shock and grief.

She made an impassioned declaration, claiming it was untrue and incomprehensible. She continued by wishing "tiny P" peace and asking everyone to leave her alone for good. Looking back, she said she loved every second she had with her family before relocating to Dubai.

This was written above a photo of two young women wearing pajamas. She also mentioned how shocked and saddened she was by her niece's passing, referring to her as her "little one" and how the news made it hard for her to breathe. She ended by stating that she was leaving for her hometown to deal with the circumstances.

In the second Instagram Stories slide and the statement on X, she also posted what looked to be a more recent photo of her niece.

Brooks' emotional tribute to his wife and niece

Brooks cried as he thought back to the way he loved his wife, who he called "my darling wife," and his niece, who he called "my little one." He went on to say that he helped his niece with her everyday chores, styled her hair, and packed her school lunch every day.

Brooks claimed that someone had taken his wife and niece from him, expressing his deep sorrow and incredulity over their sudden deaths. He claimed the loss was indescribable and found it difficult to put into words how he felt.

He captioned a picture of his niece wearing a green blouse and black skirt with the heartfelt tribute, "I will never be ok." Just one day before Real Housewives of Dubai's second season debuts on Bravo on Sunday, June 2, Brooks made his announcement.

