Real Housewives of New Jersey Co-Stars Melissa Gorga and Kathy Wakile Are About to Become Neighbors; Deets Inside

It seems like Melissa Gorga and Kathy Walkie are set to have regular face-offs at their New Jersey residence. The Real Housewives of New Jersey Co-stars will soon become neighbors, as the former updated via SiriusXM’s Jeff Lewis Live’s latest episode. But it is not going to be a happy union, at least for some time due to past feuds between Melissa’s husband Richard, and Kathy, who is also Richard's cousin.

Kathy Walkie and Melissa Gorga to become neighbors in future

“They are building a house diagonal from me — across the street — on my street,” said Melissa on the show, further quipping that nearly everyone ends up moving in their locality, referring to the times when her sister-in-law Teresa Giudice moved across the street.

This time around, Melissa and Joe got to know about Kathy’s new residence in an absurd manner. As per Melissa, Joe was driving by the street when he came across a lot that was on sale at the time. This piqued his interest and he was ready to bid full price for it, but upon inquiry, it was revealed that Kathy “had an in” on the property.

Any hope for reconciliation

Kathy, who appeared on the Bravo show from 2010 to 2016, was wound up in a beef with Teresa, which eventually caused the former’s departure from the show. Joe and Melissa sided with Teresa at the time, but there is still some hope of some reconciliation between the stars, now that they would live in close proximity.

“I do think that he regrets, you know, he did what he had to do at the time to back his sister up and do what he had to do, but I really think he enjoyed Kathy,” said Melissa, further revealing that Joe and Kathy had a good relationship prior to the beef.

So deep down, Melissa believes that Joe wants to reconnect with Kathy and her husband Richard. Calling her husband an “emotional guy,” Melissa says that it’s hard for him to remain disconnected from his family for so long. “He felt like he had to please people his whole life and, you know, you never know what people [go through], how people grew up or what went on in life,” she added.

